Welcome to “Things Larry David Could Be Doing Instead Of Taking Selfies With Erin Andrews,” with special guest Fox Sports 1 host Charissa Thompson. Here’s the complete list:

1. Writing/shooting season nine of Curb Your Enthusiasm.

This has been the first and hopefully last entry of “Things Larry David Could Be Doing Instead Of Taking Selfies With Erin Andrews.” (That being said, the selfie episode of Curb is going to be great.)

Via Instagram