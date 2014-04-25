Welcome to “Things Larry David Could Be Doing Instead Of Taking Selfies With Erin Andrews,” with special guest Fox Sports 1 host Charissa Thompson. Here’s the complete list:
1. Writing/shooting season nine of Curb Your Enthusiasm.
This has been the first and hopefully last entry of “Things Larry David Could Be Doing Instead Of Taking Selfies With Erin Andrews.” (That being said, the selfie episode of Curb is going to be great.)
Seriously.
I don’t think it’s coming back. Maybe a one-off hour long finale… but I don’t see Larry David filming an entire season to air four years after the last one.
I was watching the Sharks/Kings game last night and at least on the Sharks’ broadcast Larry David was pointed out in the crowd. I immediately made the comment “Leave the game and make more Curb Your Enthusiasm. NOW!”
True story.
That was too funny, i was wishing he was filming an episode like he did at that dodgers game. Although I would hate to be reminded that the sharks didn’t sweep.
Anybody else have to look up who Erin Andrews was?
Congratulations on being freed from the rock under which you’ve been living. A lot of things have changed in the past ten years, so take a deep breath…..
Just you, guy.
I had to. Luckily, I also had some footage lying around.
“That being said”
Was that a subtle play on “Having said that” or did you just whiff on a reference that was right there for the taking?
Having said that, maybe he’s just writing without writing.
Is that a rob riggle photo bomb in the background?
Good pick up GIJ ! The chick in the middle is better looking than EA. Probably has a better sounding voice, too.