This Chart Shows Just How Popular ‘Game Of Thrones’ Has Become

Senior Pop Culture Editor
05.07.14 20 Comments

Despite the lack of Ser Pounce, last Sunday’s Game of Thrones was watched by 7.2 million people, a number that doesn’t include the millions more who “borrowed” their parents HBO GO password. That’s the highest rating not only this season, but of the entire show — it was bigger than Blackwater, bigger than the Red Wedding, bigger than every season finale. You cannot stop the Game of Thrones; you can only hope to contain it, but much like Jaime in a cage, it’ll probably still find a way to escape.

Take a look at the episode-by-episode, season-by-season ratings.

To further simplify things, here is Game of Thrones, season one:

got-game-of-thrones-31040125-500-240

And here is Game of Thrones, season four:

Dragon-Breaths-Fire-In-The-Game-Of-Thrones-Gif

Via Reddit

