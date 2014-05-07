This Chart Shows Just How Popular ‘Game Of Thrones’ Has Become

Despite the lack of Ser Pounce, last Sunday’s Game of Thrones was watched by 7.2 million people, a number that doesn’t include the millions more who “borrowed” their parents HBO GO password. That’s the highest rating not only this season, but of the entire show — it was bigger than Blackwater, bigger than the Red Wedding, bigger than every season finale. You cannot stop the Game of Thrones; you can only hope to contain it, but much like Jaime in a cage, it’ll probably still find a way to escape.
Take a look at the episode-by-episode, season-by-season ratings.
To further simplify things, here is Game of Thrones, season one:
And here is Game of Thrones, season four:
imagine that, even with torrenting, the show just keeps bringing in more paid viewers. it’s almost as if being the most pirated show in history hasn’t only not hurt it, but actually increased it’s ability to make money for itself, it’s network, it’s stars, and it’s crew. how bout them apples.
Look at that spike from ep 9 to 10 for season 2. I think Blackwater may have made the show some fans.
If my memory is correct, I believe Blackwater aired on Memorial Day weekend, explaining the dip in viewers. That’s why they skipped Memorial Day weekend in Season 3, and aired “The Rains of Castamere” the following Sunday.
Nice visual representation.
Now if they made HBO GO available in Canada they would have at least one more subscriber.
Is this the rating or share?
