This Is What Marilyn Manson Will Look Like On ‘Sons Of Anarchy’

As we reported a couple of weeks ago, Marilyn Manson has joined the final season of Sons of Anarchy, where he will play white supremacist Ron Tully, a prison shot-caller who Jax uses to expand his power base. I have heard from someone who spoke to Sutter that the role is actually a small one, similar to Joel McHale’s brief appearance in season five.
What we didn’t know at the time, however, was whether he’d go as Marilyn Manson, or if he’d be Brian Hugh Warner. Thanks to some photos from the set from actor Vince Romo, we now know he’s somewhere in between.
via Revolver Mag
He kind of looks like Nicolas Cage…
I was thinking the same thing.
Almost eerily so….
It’s the high forehead, huge sunglasses, and five-o-clock goatee, but yeah. He really, really does.
Not a forehead, that is called a fivehead, almost a sixhead.
Logged on to comment the same thing. So Nicolas Cage = Paul Pfeiffer from the Wonder Years?!
He looks exactly like Nicolas Cage….
He’s looking less bloated than he has of late.
he looks like a badass! I hope he comes back in full evil mode for a new rock album
Remember when being a goth was a thing? I hope this role has the same outcome for Manson as Brandon Lee in The Crow.
Too soon….wait, nope, my bad, timing checks out.
I can’t wait for these swastika-laden pictures to be used out of context…
And in the second picture, he’s apparently in prison with George Bluth, Sr.
Couldn’t be more different than what he looked like on Eastbound and Down.
So what’s the Over/Under on his rape scenes? *Either doing or receiving, you know, cuz Sutter
I’ll put the number at 12…..[Uproxx Casino window closes when every bet is placed on Over]