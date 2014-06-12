This Is What Marilyn Manson Will Look Like On ‘Sons Of Anarchy’

#Marilyn Manson #Sons Of Anarchy
Entertainment Features
06.12.14 15 Comments

Getty Image

As we reported a couple of weeks ago, Marilyn Manson has joined the final season of Sons of Anarchy, where he will play white supremacist Ron Tully, a prison shot-caller who Jax uses to expand his power base. I have heard from someone who spoke to Sutter that the role is actually a small one, similar to Joel McHale’s brief appearance in season five.

What we didn’t know at the time, however, was whether he’d go as Marilyn Manson, or if he’d be Brian Hugh Warner. Thanks to some photos from the set from actor Vince Romo, we now know he’s somewhere in between.

via Revolver Mag

