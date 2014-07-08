The 3 Funniest Minor Subplots From ’24: Live Another Day’

We’ve already discussed some of the big, ridiculous things that have happened during the new 24 event series, 24: Live Another Day. Specifically, we covered the thing where the president got pretend blown-up by a terrorist-controlled drone in the middle of an empty, fully-lit Wembley Stadium, and the thing where Jack Bauer said “The only death on my head … IS YOURS!” right before heaving an unarmed, potentially useful female terrorist — played by Catelyn Stark from Game of Thrones — right out the dang window. Incredible, all of it.
But 24 doesn’t just limit itself to the big moves in the realm of the ridiculous. There are also smaller, more subtle things going on, if you slow down and pay attention. Here are my three favorite.
3) Everyone pronounces nuclear “nukular.”
This is a screencap I took from Hulu of the scene from last night’s episode in which the president and one of his top advisers debate raising the country’s nuclear alert level after China initiated potential military action. I have made one small modification to the closed captioning, however, for accuracy, because each of the three times someone said nuclear in this discussion they pronounced it “nukular.”
They do this all the time on 24. All the time. Dating back multiple seasons. I’m willing to bet that if one of you has lots of free time and a tiny bit of editing know-how, you could create a full 3-5 minute supercut of characters doing it. And my favorite part of the whole thing is that they have DOZENS of people on set watching who could point this out to correct it. That means, in all likelihood, it’s a choice. They’re choosing to have everyone say “nukular.” It would infuriate me if I didn’t find it kind of hilarious.
2) The Russian dude’s facial hair.
Tiny goatee or upside-down mustache. YOU DECIDE.
1) Chloe’s ever-fierce eye makeup.
At 11:00 a.m. on the day this episode takes place, Chloe O’Brian was a doped-up prisoner in an off-the-books American detention facility. This is a screencap from last night’s episode — about 9:30 p.m. 24 time — of her in the back of Cheng’s truck, after he has taken her hostage. In the interim she has been running all over London, narrowly escaping both death and arrest at every turn as she furiously taps away at her keyboard in high-stress situations to download schematics and crack passwords and do all the other Chloe things Chloe does.
Her eye makeup has looked like that all day. No smudges, no major streaks, nothing. Perfect and fierce, terrorism be damned. I’m not exactly an expert on beauty products, but I believe this means that she has either acquired (or invented!) weapons grade eye shadow, or she stopped at multiple points during the day — in the middle of a drone-based terrorist attack — to fix and reapply. I choose to believe it’s the latter.
I’ve never noticed the nukular but the other two are spot on.
I assume it is a GWB joke.
I noticed the nukular last night, and was thinking that they must be going out of their way to do it. It sounds cooler that way.
Thank you for bringing this up! I thought I was the only one noticing how funny these things were.
Chloe got tossed out of a moving truck, and rolled down a never ending ravine last night only to still keep her cover girl shadow. MOAR
Watch what you say or Jack will throw you and your son out of a window!
24 rules!
Michael Stonebridge from Strike Back is playing an American general on 24. I keep waiting for Damien Scott to barge in and start banging all of the hot chicks on the show.
This has been the most “24” of a “24” season ever. Loving every minute of it. And lets not forget Catelyn Stark having her daughters finger cut off!
You mean Chloe looked like that BEFORE she was thrown out of a moving truck? Woman is the evil offspring of a Didi Conn/Allyce Beasley demon mating.
I’ve been referring to Chloe as the girl with the dragon tattoo all season. I also love the Russian guy’s goatee. It’s like he really wanted to grow a goatee but he had such a good looking chin and couldn’t bare cover it up. Or maybe he just has alopecia from the chin down.
The president has a dude w/ him that legit JUST answers the phone. His only job is to interrupt the president and say “so and so is on the line, he says its important.” then he’ll put the cell phone down, switch it to speaker and turn it towards the president. That’s his only function!
HE’S ALSO THE MOLE!
… or something, I dunno. I’ve only seen like 4 episodes from 3 seasons, but there’s always a mole, right?
There was a mole. It was Lou Diamond Phillips, er, Benjamin Bratt.
This word “plots.” I do not think it means what you think it means.
I thought the “nukular” thing was a nod to Bush. El Presidente is quite well-spoken, both as a character and in real life. I don’t see that as anything other than intentional.
The blatant and forced Sprint product placement is some of the worst I’ve ever seen on network TV. I don’t mind a logo here and there, but Christ!! And not for nothing, as bad as Sprint coverage is here, I can’t really see anyone wanting to use this service in London when the fate of the world is at stake!
Didn’t notice it until last night. Then I couldn’t un-see it.
Chloe’s favorite football player is obviously Goth Aaron Rodgers.
That Russian dude’s facial hair is terrifying and distracting as hell. I’d really like to know if that’s a common thing in Russia or where the heck they got that idea from
I want them to throw salt at Chloe while shouting SNAIL!
LOTS of smart people pronounce it “nukular.” You’d be surprised. Journalists – yes, journalists. Scientists. Military. Politicians. Etc. It IS the alternate pronunciation, don’tcha know?
In the words of Homer Simpson: “Nucular, it’s pronounced nucular”
Here’s one example from Season 8: [www.youtube.com]