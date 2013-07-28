Tim Allen Thinks Saying The N-Word Is Fine Because He's Been In Martin Lawrence Movies

If you say the N-Word in a forest and nobody’s there to hear it, are you still a racist?
This is the question (more or less) posed by Tim Allen, who took a break from repairing an old hot rod in his garage to inform an African-American reporter for the Tampa Bay Times that saying the phrase “the n-word” is worse than saying n*gger. You know, because the word desperately needed Tim Allen’s opinion on whether or not we should say n*gger.
“You want to take the power away from that word so that no one is offended by it,” he added, telling a 50-year-old joke by [comedian Lenny] Bruce about how President Kennedy could defuse slurs by using them to describe Jewish, Italian and black people in his cabinet. “If I have no intent, if I show no intent, if I clearly am not a racist, then how can ‘n*gger’ be bad coming out of my mouth?”
What surprised me, is that a star big as Allen would say the actual n-word in a conversation with a journalist. But Allen seems to wear his heart on his sleeve during much of our conversation, from pulling back on claims that he’s a Hollywood conservative to talking about how using racial lurs feels from a white guy’s perspective.
While Allen has a perfectly cromulent point — that we should try to find ways to take the hateful connotation away from culturally-insensitive buzzwords and judge a person’s intent rather than the collection of letters spilling from their mouths — he is missing out on two key components of the “why can’t white people say n*gger” debate:
1. It is the easiest word in the world to not say
2. Why the f*ck do you need to say n*gger, Tim Allen
The topic came up because of Paula Deen, a woman who for better or worse has become synonymous with the n-word in 2013, but don’t worry, Allen doesn’t get preachy. Instead, he uses the best reason in the history of the world for explaining why saying n*gger is honky-dory:
I’ve had this argument on stage a million times. I do a movie with Martin Lawrence and pretty soon they’re referring to me, ‘hey, my n*gger’s up.’ So I’m the n*gger if I’m around you guys but 7 feet away, if I said n*gger, it’s not right.
Good news, cast of Open Season, you can all say the n-word now. Get to slurrin’, Ashton Kutcher!
He follows THAT up with a WEBSTER’S DICTIONARY DEFINITION, followed by a comparison to the word “dingleberry.” I swear to God I’m not making this up.
In Webster’s old dictionary the word “n*gger” means unemployed and indigent dock worker. That’s one definition. So I said, (to my brother) in that case … he lives in Boston and he’s not employed … so you’d be a n*gger. And he goes, yeah. If my brother told me not to call him a dingleberry in front of my mother, ‘cause I knew it pissed him… pisses me off. As soon as Mom left, and I wanted to piss him off? I’d say ‘dingleberry, dingleberry, dingleberry.’ So if you’re around a word to be problematic for you and low intellect or uninvolved people find that out, they’re gonna call you n*gger all day long ‘cause they know you don’t like it.
If you get nothing else out of this interview, get that Tim Allen had an interview with a black guy and decided to say n*gger about a thousand times.
Wilson would seriously be telling him to knock that shit off.
Maybe Wilson was black? I mean, we never got to see his face.
Also, “If you say the N-Word in a forest and nobody’s there to hear it, are you still a racist?”
….Get Brandon a pulitzer for that joke. That is a “where were you when you first heard that joke” joke.
I think he was black, maybe that’s why Tim thinks it’s okay?….I don’t think so, Tim.
The NSA heard you, and they have a tape of it. So, racist!
The NSA thing is seriously…creepy. I wanted to write an article on it, but I didn’t want it to be out there for them to see (gets into fetal position in corner, clutches Home Alone Talkboy)
That fence was really shit at hiding Wilson’s face. It had gaps in it. I saw his face plenty of times through that thing.
foxy grandpa so true. That joke blind sided me
I think Wilson did die from black lung #nottoosoon
He also seems to be forgetting that you can’t reclaim a word on someone else’s behalf.
… Hey, remember that subplot in the last season of Shameless where Sheila tried to reclaim the word “retard”?
Look, the more he talks the worse his reasoning is.
But he’s absolutely right on the basic point, just like Louis CK was. Saying “the N-word” is just as bad as saying “nigger”. Everyone knows what you’re talking about when you say “n-word” and they mentally just fill in the correct word anyway so it’s not like your being any gentler about it or anything. If you’re a decent white person, the only time you’re saying the word anyway is relaying an incident that involved the word or something, so just fucking say it and stop being a pussy.
I get–probably irrationally–iritated with journalists and academics that write about the word and its usage but can’t bring themselves to write “nigger.”
Nothing irrational about it. It’s actually pretty immature if your job is to be an objective reporter on things and you can’t even say it in a news context.
If you want to use that word, you should have to have been in a Martin Lawrence film.
Being able to drop the N-bomb seems like small compensation for the shame of appearing in “Big Momma’s House 4: Electric Boobaloo.”
“Some of my worst movies are black!”
This reminds me of when I was 8 and partially found out what “tossing a salad” meant in sexual innuendo due to overhearing a few relatives joking about it. Since adults were making jokes I thought it would be hilarious if out at dinner, with 10 family members, I looked at my Grandma and said really loud “Hey Grandma, can I toss your salad?!” in a promiscuous tone when she had gotten her salad from the waitress because I thought I was hilarious. Everyone face palmed and I looked insane. Connection here? Just because you hear people saying things and that they feel comfortable with it does not make it acceptable for you to say it as well. His logic may come from trying to deal a brick of cocaine to a man who was getting paid $1.25 million an episode, a drug dealer to Buzz Lightyear and Santa Claus knows the value of n*gg3r.
Hahaha, great example.
Tim Allen went on to explain that “coon” was just an abbreviation for a type of nocturnal scavenger and that any animal could sit on a porch, even a monkey.
Come to think of it, was there EVER a black person on Home Improvement?
Yeah, Dave Chappelle was on it. Warmingglow even did a story about it.
Oh shit I do remember that now. My apologies Tim Allen.
“Why do you have to say ni**er tim allen” is pretty easy and generally accurate, but what is the end game here? the n word isnt going to be lost to the sands of time ever, and it is the most powerful slur there is thanks in part to the handling with kid gloves it gets. i never want a white person to say it, but not because “you just dont say that word!”. that just isnt good enough.
you cant even quote people who said it without getting yelled at. the whole thing is stupid. i wish the word didnt exist, but making it THE magic bad word is further ensuring its proliferation and strength because nobody gets the point of why its bad, they just hear its THE bad word and go “lol im gonna say it now”
At the rate PC language is going in this country, I expect the tv edit of this scene to replace the actual one when it’s re-re-re-released on whatever video format we’re using in 20 years [thisrecording.com]
White people deciding what other white people should say. Next you’ll be telling me whether I can say it or not.
“Careful sir, you might just offend yourself.”
At some point everyone is going to need to stop dropping their monocles into their drinks every time the word is said or written without looking at the context. There’s an enormous difference between calling someone a nigger and talking about the word.
Thank you
Oh no! He used the n-word! Watch out uproxx, you may have to do a white guilt apology piece on yourselves.
Right, but there’s also an enormous difference in someone talking about the word nigger and someone justifying its use
Eh. I never liked Tim Allen. I’m not surprised he attempted some kind of justification for using the word. I’m willing to bet Martin Lawrence doesn’t agree with his justification though.
The most offensive part is that he quoted Lenny Bruce.
The main argument is that people want to feel comfortable use the word nigger in front of black people without said black person getting pissed off. Which I don’t understand because why would a person want to even put themselves in that position in first place.
Even after reading this interview, the most offensive thing Tim Allen has ever done is still The Santa Clause 3