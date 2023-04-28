TV

Tom Cruise Performed Songs From ‘The Lion King’ For James Corden’s Final ‘Late Late Show’ Episode

James Corden’s final show as the host of The Late Late Show was an eventful one. Harry Styles talked about One Direction; Will Ferrell destroyed a desk; and Corden got (fake) hit by a car during “Crosswalk the Musical,” the segment most famous for the time that the host thrusted in a mouse costume.

Corden also convinced Tom Cruise to dress as Pumbaa and sing “Hakuna Matata” and “Can You Feel the Love Tonight?” for a live performance of The Lion King. That’s the kind of thing you can do when one of your goals as a late-night host is to “make friends with as many celebrities as I can,” as Corden said.

As Corden played up his sadness at saying farewell to Cruise, the duo broke into [“Can You Feel the Love Tonight?”] (which, of course, won an Oscar in 1994 for its part in the animated Lion King film). Corden began: “Tom, I mean, everything you’ve done for my show, everything you’ve done for me, I’ll never be able to…” Cruise interrupted him: “James, you had me at hello.” “I love you Tom,” Corden added. “I know,” responded Cruise, before hopping on a waiting helicopter.

If you’ve ever wanted to hear Tom Cruise voice a warthog with a vaguely Brooklyn accent, you’re in luck. You can watch the video above.

