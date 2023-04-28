James Corden’s final show as the host of The Late Late Show was an eventful one. Harry Styles talked about One Direction; Will Ferrell destroyed a desk; and Corden got (fake) hit by a car during “Crosswalk the Musical,” the segment most famous for the time that the host thrusted in a mouse costume.

Corden also convinced Tom Cruise to dress as Pumbaa and sing “Hakuna Matata” and “Can You Feel the Love Tonight?” for a live performance of The Lion King. That’s the kind of thing you can do when one of your goals as a late-night host is to “make friends with as many celebrities as I can,” as Corden said.

As Corden played up his sadness at saying farewell to Cruise, the duo broke into [“Can You Feel the Love Tonight?”] (which, of course, won an Oscar in 1994 for its part in the animated Lion King film). Corden began: “Tom, I mean, everything you’ve done for my show, everything you’ve done for me, I’ll never be able to…” Cruise interrupted him: “James, you had me at hello.” “I love you Tom,” Corden added. “I know,” responded Cruise, before hopping on a waiting helicopter.

If you’ve ever wanted to hear Tom Cruise voice a warthog with a vaguely Brooklyn accent, you’re in luck. You can watch the video above.