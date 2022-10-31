“Treehouse of Horror” is regularly one of the highest-rated episodes of the season for The Simpsons. It’s the one time a year lapsed viewers, some of whom may have stopped watched two decades ago, will check back into the show; it’s as much a holiday tradition as It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown (except it’s still on TV). This year’s installment, “Treehouse of Horror XXXIII,” was one of the best in awhile, with parodies of The Babadook, Death Note (featuring animation from DR Movie), and Westworld.

The third segment, “Simpsonsworld,” begins within “Marge vs. the Monorail,” arguably the best. episode. ever. While Homer informs his family that he calls the big possum Bitey, the scene is interrupted by two new characters saying the line at the same time as him. “Dude, dude, what if Homer was drunk during Monorail?” one of the party bros wonders before feeding Homer a can of Duff. Homer starts to malfunction, and we learn that “Simpsonsworld” is set in a robot-filled simulation where fans of The Simpsons can relive classic moments from the show. Or as Lisa explains, “We’re replicants in a ridiculous theme park for an ancient TV show that stopped being good after season 45.”

Eventually, Homer awakens robot versions of Marge, Lisa, Bart, and Maggie, and having gained self-awareness, they attempt to break out of Simpsonsworld. But not before being confronted by dozens of references from previous seasons, with an emphasis on the “golden age,” and parkgoers demanding memes. There are too many visual easter eggs to gather them all (you can just watch the episode), but here are some highlights.

Matt Groening’s favorite joke from the show.

Big Butt Skinner flies again.

Long time no see, Richard and Lewis (and the Land of Chocolate).

Classic season one Homer.

R.I.P. Frank Grimes.

“Summer of 4 Ft. 2” Lisa is my favorite of her personality crises.

It’s just a little airborne! It’s still good, it’s still good!

“It’s been done.”

Do the Grampa Simpson walking in and out GIF next.

Let’s bee friends — until you die.

Bart’s weapon of choice: dozens of megaphones.

Homer’s weapon of choice: a t-shirt cannon.

She’s a squirrel crushing, deer smacking, driving machine.

You can watch “Treehouse of Horror XXXIII” on Hulu.