Trevor Noah Is Weighing In After Kanye West Got Banned By The Grammys

Despite Trevor Noah warning people that the Kanye West and Kim Kardashian situation has the potential to devolve into violence, Noah has come out against the recent move by the Grammys to pull West’s performance.

The music awards ceremony has barred West from performing due to his “concerning online behavior,” which recently involved hurling racial slurs at Noah in response to his Daily Show segment. Those slurs resulted in West being banned from Instagram for 24 hours and have now culminated in the decision from the Grammys, which Noah opposes.

“I said counsel Kanye not cancel Kanye,” Noah tweeted late Sunday night.

It’s yet another classy move by The Daily Show host who responded to Kanye calling him a racial slur by saying how much the rappers’ work has inspired him, which is why he hates to see him in his current state.

“You’re an indelible part of my life Ye,” Noah wrote in the comments of the now-deleted Instagram post. “Which is why it breaks my heart to see you like this. I don’t care if you support Trump and I don’t care if you roast Pete. I do however care when I see you on a path that’s dangerously close to peril and pain.”

Of course, Noah did light up Kanye a little by saying, “Clearly some people graduate but we still stupid, but for the most part, Noah’s main concern has been pushing for Kanye to get the help he likely needs.

