Steve Bannon may have received a pardon from buddy Donald Trump, but that doesn’t protect him from criminal charges lodged against him by an individual state. Which is why Trump’s former chief strategist — or, as Trevor Noah calls him: “what happens when you wait too long to clean out your fridge” — is currently facing charges in New York for ripping off MAGA supporters.

Noah could hardly keep a straight face when reporting on Bannon’s second arrest, which occurred as a result of his alleged siphoning of funds from We Build the Wall, an online fundraising campaign to help build a section of Trump’s proposed border wall. The group, which promised that every cent raised would go directly toward construction, managed to amass a whopping $25 million — part of which, authorities alleged, ended up in Bannon’s unwashed pockets.

But Bannon says he’s not about to go down without a fight — which The Daily Show host finds hilarious. In a statement to CNN, Bannon claimed that he is being unfairly targeted for being “a leading voice on protecting our borders and building a wall to keep our country safe from drugs and violent criminals,” then added that “I am never going to stop fighting. In fact, I have not yet begun to fight. They will have to kill me first.” Which made Noah laugh even harder.

“What a little bitch,” Noah said of Bannon’s tough guy act. “Why don’t you get into a shootout with the cops, huh? ‘They have to kill me first!’ This guy’s acting like a gangster while he’s surrendering to the police. ‘You’ll never take me alive, coppers! Please put the handcuffs on gently, yeah. My wrists are so soft!’”

Even more fascinating to Noah, however, is that Trump supporters keep playing into the hands of Trump and his equally corrupt pals:

Can I just ask: How long are the MAGA crowd going to keep falling for this shit? Trump’s people have been fleecing them for seven straight years and still they’re like, ‘Don Jr. says he needs $2 million to reclaim his throne as the Prince of Nigeria. Let’s give him the money, honey.’ And, by the way, kudos to the prosecutors who even thought to investigate Steve Bannon for stealing millions of dollars. ‘Cause I won’t lie, I would have never suspected this guy. This guy doesn’t look like he has $15. Look at him! Millions of dollars? This guy looks like he sublets from Oscar the Grouch! I wouldn’t have suspected him of having the money.

