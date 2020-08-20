Getty Image
People Are Loving That Steve Bannon Got Arrested On A Boat By U.S. Postal Service Police

In a shocking (yet not entirely shocking) development, former presidential advisor Steve Bannon has been arrested for multiple counts of fraud. The man who played a key role in Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign, and the early days of his administration, is accused of launching a fundraiser that was meant to help build the president’s border wall between the United States and Mexico, but instead, Bannon and his co-conspirators allegedly lined their own pockets. Via CNN:

The four men are indicted for allegedly using hundreds of thousands of dollars donated to an online crowdfunding campaign called We Build the Wall for personal expenses, among other things. Bannon and another defendant, Brian Kolfage, promised donors that the campaign, which ultimately raised more than $25 million, was “a volunteer organization” and that “100% of the funds raised…will be used in the execution of our mission and purpose,” according to the indictment unsealed Thursday.

However, folks on Twitter have been having a field day with the circumstances surrounding Bannon’s arrest. According to reports, the United States Postal Inspection Service slapped the cuffs on Bannon while he was on his boat in Connecticut, which is especially ironic given the president’s recent efforts to dismantle the postal service going into the 2020 election.

You can see the reactions below:

Despite the fact that Bannon isn’t the first person connected to the Trump campaign and/or administration who’s been indicted on federal charges, this recent scandal does have a uniquely 2020 flavor to it. In what other year could the architect of Donald Trump’s presidency get arrested by the exact government service Trump is trying to destroy? The odds are incredible, but this last tweet pretty much sums it up.

(Via CNN)

