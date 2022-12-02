It’s always a little risky to go up to celebrities in public. On the one hand, they might be happy to meet a fan and snap a silly photo that may or may not go viral. On the other hand, they are human, and might not always be in the mood to chat. It can really go either way, depending on the celebrity. What you absolutely don’t want to do is go up to a celebrity and positively insist they are someone else, because not only is it rude, but it might cause them to have a personal identity crisis.

Unfortunately, Trevor Noah fell victim to a fan encounter horror story when a man insisted that he was actually The Weeknd. While they are both similarly stylish and good at dancing, they are not the same person, though one fan could not understand that when he ran into Noah at a basketball game.

The (former) host of The Daily Show recalled the story on a recent appearance on Today, “This guy comes up to me in the stands, and he’s with his wife, and he said, ‘Hey man, can I get a picture?’ And I was like, ‘Oh, yeah, um, okay.'”

The man then asked to confirm that Noah is in fact The Weeknd, which he is not. “I said, ‘No, I’m not The Weekend.’ And he’s like, ‘No, you’re The Weeknd.’ I said, ‘I’m not The Weekend, sir. So, we don’t need to take this picture, then.'” The man then accused Noah of lying about his identity, which is not something you normally want to do when asking for a favor.

The fan then walked away, though Noah said he heard him “confidently” telling his wife, “He’s lying. I know The Weeknd when I see him. I know it’s him.” The guy must not really know The Weeknd, then.

Comedian @Trevornoah is talking to @hodakotb about his upcoming Netflix comedy special “I Wish You Would,” the reason for his departure from “The Daily Show,” and even shares a hilarious experience in which he was mistaken for The Weeknd. pic.twitter.com/nHaisHLFQi — TODAY (@TODAYshow) December 1, 2022

Despite the awkward encounter, Noah finally laughed it off, “I should have said, ‘I am The Weeknd and screw you, I’m not going to take a picture.'” To be fair, Noah has dressed up as The Weeknd for Halloween, so maybe the fan was just really into his Halloween costume.

