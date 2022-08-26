Keanu Reeves is a dream wedding guest, even when he isn’t technically invited.

While taking a break from filming a docuseries about F1 for Disney+ in Northamptonshire, England, The Matrix star ended up attending a couple’s wedding ceremony. “My husband saw him in the bar area and told him he’d just got married and invited Keanu to come over to say hello and have a drink with us if he wanted to,” Nikki Roadnight told Newsweek. “He was very friendly and said he would later on. We didn’t know if he would or not, but it was cool that my husband had spoken to him!”

It’s the first time “we saw you from across the bar…” actually worked, because an hour later, an employee at the wedding venue approached Nikki and told her that a “very special guest” was waiting for her outside. It was Keanu, being his kind, awesome self.

“It was all very exciting and I went to say hi and introduce myself, and I offered him a drink but he declined that and said he’d just had a long flight so wouldn’t stay long but he was so kind and friendly and congratulated us on our wedding,” she said. “He was kind enough to do some pictures and our wedding photographer was able to capture some too! Then he took the time to speak to some of our guests and have more photos done!”

Instead of saying “cheese” when photos were taken (which you can see here), Nikki’s mom instructed everyone to yell “Speed,” which is an endearingly corny mom-on-a-wedding-day thing to do. Keanu Reeves brings out the wholesomeness in everyone.

(Via Newsweek)