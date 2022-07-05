keanu
Keanu Reeves Being His Kind, Awesome Self Over The 4th Of July Weekend Is What The World Needed Right Now

Keanu Reeves being a lovely, wholesome dude is the stuff of legends, so it’s no surprise that folks are lining up in droves for his latest act of kindness. While arriving in New York City on July 4th, the actor was approached by an exciting young fan who couldn’t help but pepper Reeves with questions. According to TV producer Andrew Kimmel, who snapped a photo of the sweet moment, Reeves was nothing but pure class as he answered every single question, and even fired back some of his own.

Kimmel provided a play-by-play of the wholesome moment, and he wasn’t kidding around when he said Keanu handled a barrage of questions, and couldn’t have been nicer about it:

Kid: Why were you in London?

KR: Filming a documentary.

Kid: I saw online you were at the Grand Prix (pronouncing the x)

KR: Yes, the Grand Prix (in a French accent, without correcting him). F1! Race cars!

Kid: Do you drive?

KR: Not F1, but I like riding motorcycles.

Kid: Do you live in NY?

KR: I live in LA.

Kid: How long are you gonna be in New York?

KR: Four days! No… five. Five days!

Kid: Why are you in NY?

KR: Gonna see a broadway show!

Kid: What broadway show?
KR: American Buffalo! Mamet!

Kid: Where are you staying in NY?
KR: Midtown!

By this time the kid was running out of questions, so Keanu started grilling him 🤣 Why were you in Europe? What galleries did you go to in Paris? What was your favorite?

Reeves even stopped to take a photo with Kimmel who, like any human being with a soul, couldn’t pass up a chance to snag a selfie with Keanu:

After Kimmel posted the sweet Keanu moment on Twitter, people went absolutely nuts as the interaction went instantly viral. Keanu’s kindness was just the salve folks needed during some, let’s be honest, pretty dark times:

(Via Andrew Kimmel on Twitter)

