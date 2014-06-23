‘True Blood’s’ Rutina Wesley Talks About That Really Big Thing That Happened In Last Night’s Premiere

SPOILERS.

As you are probably aware by now, Tara unceremoniously kicked the bucket on last night’s season seven premiere of True Blood, killed off by a marauding Hep-V infected vampire — and nobody cared. Well I mean Jessica cared a little bit, but not her cousin or her maker or her former lover. Even Tara’s own best friend did not give a single, solitary sh*t because she was too preoccupied by her boyfriend thinking a kind of mean thing about her. God, Sookie is the worst.

At any rate, Burnsy already has us covered in the recap department — but Rutina Wesley, the actress who plays Tara, sat down with Entertainment Weekly to discuss her reaction to her character being killed off.

I think it’s great. I think somebody had to go. To have a main character right off the bat go, that’s gonna bring everybody into the show. It’s like, “Okay, and the show has started.” It’s kind of like the catalyst for everything else that’s gonna probably happen—I don’t know what’s gonna happen, because I didn’t read anything else because I want to be surprised. I think it’s kinda cool that the last time you see me, it looks like I’m gonna win the fight, and then you cut to Lettie Mae. Me and that vampire went at it, and unfortunately, he wins. [Laughs] They’ve given me such an incredible journey on this show that I’ve never had any complaints about what they’ve written for me. So when I found out, I was just like, “Okay, great. Let’s get it started. This is the final season. We can’t all make it to the end.” You wouldn’t have a show. There wouldn’t be any drama. It wouldn’t be True Blood if somebody didn’t die.

But is she really dead-dead, as Burnsy suggested that might not be the case this morning?

She’s dead. But I can tease that dead doesn’t always mean gone on True Blood.

Well, there you have it. I’m guessing if we see the character of Tara again it will be through her wacky mother’s visions or quite possibly, if Sookie stops deep dicking half the town for long enough to remember that her best friend got killed (again), they’ll probably bring her back in one of those annoying “remember before vampires” flashbacks Sookie’s always having.

So long, Tara. I hated you and then you died, and then you came back and were alright for a little bit, and now you’re dead again. I hope wherever you are, Eggs is there too.