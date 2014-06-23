‘True Blood’s’ Rutina Wesley Talks About That Really Big Thing That Happened In Last Night’s Premiere

SPOILERS.
As you are probably aware by now, Tara unceremoniously kicked the bucket on last night’s season seven premiere of True Blood, killed off by a marauding Hep-V infected vampire — and nobody cared. Well I mean Jessica cared a little bit, but not her cousin or her maker or her former lover. Even Tara’s own best friend did not give a single, solitary sh*t because she was too preoccupied by her boyfriend thinking a kind of mean thing about her. God, Sookie is the worst.
At any rate, Burnsy already has us covered in the recap department — but Rutina Wesley, the actress who plays Tara, sat down with Entertainment Weekly to discuss her reaction to her character being killed off.
I think it’s great. I think somebody had to go. To have a main character right off the bat go, that’s gonna bring everybody into the show. It’s like, “Okay, and the show has started.” It’s kind of like the catalyst for everything else that’s gonna probably happen—I don’t know what’s gonna happen, because I didn’t read anything else because I want to be surprised. I think it’s kinda cool that the last time you see me, it looks like I’m gonna win the fight, and then you cut to Lettie Mae. Me and that vampire went at it, and unfortunately, he wins. [Laughs] They’ve given me such an incredible journey on this show that I’ve never had any complaints about what they’ve written for me. So when I found out, I was just like, “Okay, great. Let’s get it started. This is the final season. We can’t all make it to the end.” You wouldn’t have a show. There wouldn’t be any drama. It wouldn’t be True Blood if somebody didn’t die.
But is she really dead-dead, as Burnsy suggested that might not be the case this morning?
She’s dead. But I can tease that dead doesn’t always mean gone on True Blood.
Well, there you have it. I’m guessing if we see the character of Tara again it will be through her wacky mother’s visions or quite possibly, if Sookie stops deep dicking half the town for long enough to remember that her best friend got killed (again), they’ll probably bring her back in one of those annoying “remember before vampires” flashbacks Sookie’s always having.
So long, Tara. I hated you and then you died, and then you came back and were alright for a little bit, and now you’re dead again. I hope wherever you are, Eggs is there too.
She was killed off screen and there is no body. She is coming back
Plus, wouldn’t Pam have felt something about the person she made dying? Either they’re ignoring everything they’ve ever written about the maker being able to feel what’s happening to the people they made or she’s coming back. I wouldn’t be surprised if it’s the former, though.
So they killed her four seasons after everybody wanted her dead. Good hustle, True Blood.
Point of order, Sookie gets deep dicked, she doesn’t do the deep dicking. I second that she is the worst and move to have her and Tara switched.
Seriously though, Tara is a season 1 vet, and they killed her off screen? at the hands of a no body? And no one even talks about it?
I hate this show so much sometimes. I wish Mrs CLAF hadn’t started us down this road, but we’re too committed to back out with a couple hand full of episodes left.
Yeah, what’s your problem Ms. Ritzen?
It only took 90 seconds to crib that interview from EW. You couldn’t spare a minute to clarify “deep dicking?”
I’m kicking around this crazy idea of watching this season of True Blood having never seen any of the show before. Will I lose my mind?
pretty much.
If you get into it, try to stick with it, even through the retarded fairy scenes. It has its good points.
Please. Women don’t deep dick. They get deep dicked.
That’s what mama always said, anyway.
[www.urbandictionary.com]
That example sentence is epic.
My favorite not bewb moment ever on True Blood is when Tara gets killed the first time (I think it was the end of season 3 or maybe 4) and Sookie blows that wannabe werewolf chick’s head off with a shotgun.
nope. still don’t care
This season is the worst by far. God if i have to listen to Sookie talk about her feelings one more fucking time.