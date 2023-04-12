Jodie Foster investigating a serial killer? It’s crazy enough to work. And maybe it will with True Detective: Night Country.

The fourth season of the HBO limited series that was an instant sensation when it premiered in 2014. Season two was a rushed mess, but after a four-year break, season three was mostly a return to form. And season four looks promising, based on the chilly and intense teaser trailer above.

In True Detective: Night Country, “when the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the eight men who operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace. To solve the case, Detectives Liz Danvers (Jodie Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Kali Reis) will have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves, and dig into the haunted truths that lie buried under the eternal ice,” according to the official plot synopsis.

The latest season of True Detective (which recently wrapped filming) is being overseen by showrunner Issa Lopez and executive producer Barry Jenkins, the Oscar-winning director of Moonlight. Creator Nic Pizzolatto is supposedly no longer involved.

True Detective: Night Country, which also stars Fiona Shaw, Finn Bennett, Isabella Star Lablanc, Aka Niviâna, Anna Lambe, Joel D. Montgrand, Christopher Eccleston, and John Hawkes, premieres later this year.