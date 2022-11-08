It’s been over three years since True Detective has graced our screens with a new chilling tale of small-town murders and such, but luckily, fans won’t have to wait much longer for the next installment.

Production just began in Iceland for the upcoming season, which will be the fourth in the anthology. This season will take place in Alaska, where detectives struggle to find eight men who went missing while on an expedition. Hopefully, no strange dogs will show up and create another The Thing situation.

Here is the official logline:

When the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the eight men who operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace. To solve the case, detectives Liz Danvers (Jodie Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Kali Reis) must confront their pasts and the dark truths lying underneath the Arctic ice.

It was previously announced that the iconic thriller actress Jodie Foster would star in the upcoming season, and now the rest of the cast has been set, featuring Kali Reis, John Hawkes, Christopher Eccleston, Fiona Shaw, Finn Bennett, Anna Lambe, Aka Niviâna, Isabella Star Lablanc, and Joel D. Montgrand.

Hawkes will play Hank Prior, a police detective who is known to hold grudges, while Shaw will play a mysterious survivalist named Rose Aguineau. Eccleston will portray police chief Ted Corsaro, who has a complex history with detective Danvers. Bennett will star as Peter Prior, Danvers’ apprentice while Lambe will portray Kayla Malee, a young nurse.

Issa López serves as writer, director, executive producer, and showrunner, while the original season one stars Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson will serve as executive producers. Also producing is Cary Joji Fukunaga, who has stayed quiet over the past few months, despite numerous disturbing allegations regarding on-set behavior.

Production on the season has just begun, so it will probably be some time until we see Foster’s intimidating stare. The good news is that all previous seasons of True Detective are now streaming on HBO Max to hold you over!

(Via What To Watch and Variety)