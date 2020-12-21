Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard announced in a video message that she will not be getting vaccinated for COVID-19 until seniors are placed at the front of the line head of essential workers. While Gabbard’s congressional colleagues have shown no hesitation in being first to take the vaccine, the Hawaii representative is urging those who have yet to receive the injection to stand with her in solidarity with Americans over the age of 65. However, like many of Gabbard’s position, this one is not without controversy. Her rationale is that “essential workers” should not be prioritized, which has been a contentious topic of debate since the vaccines began rolling out. Via Twitter:

Heartless, arrogant, unelected CDC bureaucrats have decided that the lives of elderly Americans don’t count. They’re recommending 100 million “essential workers” (i.e. healthy people working at liquor stores or phone companies) can get the vaccine before our grandparents. This is immoral and bad health policy. I had planned to get the vaccine but will now stand in solidarity with our seniors by not doing so until THEY can. I urge my colleagues who are under 65 and healthy to join me.

You can see Gabbard’s video message below:

While Gabbard has staked out a controversial, yet principled stand on getting injected, Republican senators Joni Ernst and Marco Rubio have been feeling intense blowback after being first in line to get the COVID vaccine despite spending months downplaying the pandemic. Ernst even went so far as to accuse doctors of “faking” COVID cases for financial gain.

