Well, that show is real, and it’s called Twisted Metal . Here’s everything to know about season 2, including plot details and the premiere date.

But you know what those shows are missing? An ice cream truck-driving murder clown played by wrestler Samoa Joe and voiced by BoJack Horseman . And what if I told you the cast also included a Marvel Cinematic Universe star, Rosa from Brooklyn Nine-Nine (or Mirabel from Encanto, if you have kids), and one of the hosts of Doughboys? Sounds pretty good, right?

There’s a lot of good video game shows out there. The Last of Us? Excellent. Fallout? Love that Ghoul Daddy . Arcane? A perfect Rotten Tomatoes score.

Plot

Peacock’s Twisted Metal season 1 was a lot of fun! But it occasionally felt like it was driving below the speed limit, so to speak, to delay arriving at the vehicular tournament the show and video game series is named after.

We’ve finally reached our destination in season 2.

The official logline for the new season teases John and Quiet, played by Anthony Mackie and Stephanie Beatriz, entering Twisted Metal, a “sinister demolition derby hosted by a mysterious man known as Calypso. As they try to survive an onslaught of dangerous new foes and familiar faces alike, including the murderous clown Sweet Tooth, things get complicated for John when he reunites with his long-lost sister, the vigilante Dollface.”

Showrunner Michael Jonathan Smith described Calypso (who is perfectly cast, as you’ll find out below) as someone who’s “always three steps ahead. He’s got great grand plans for the tournament. He’s a showman. He really loves showing off. I think this is a version of Calypso where he’s a performer. He’s got a little bit of P.T. Barnum in him where he loves to have those twists. But I think there’s definitely that element of he does not like being shown up and he does not like other people being the center of attention, which is great.”

But enough about the characters — will sh*t get blown up? Yes, yes it will.

“We blew up a lot of sh*t. Every day we blew something up,” Mackie told Esquire. “There were days where the police would come out and be like ‘Y’all can’t blow this up’ and we would wait for them to leave and we would blow it up anyway. It was insane. We blew up people, we blew up houses, we blew up cars. Just know some sh*t’s gonna get blown up in season two.”

To quote the Costco Guys (A.J. could play Sweet Tooth), Twisted Metal season 2 gets five booms: boom boom boom boom BOOM.

Cast

Twisted Metal‘s wildly-good cast includes Anthony Mackie, Stephanie Beatriz, and Joe Seanoa and Will Arnett sharing duties as ice cream truck-driving clown Sweet Tooth. There’s also Doughboys legend Mike Mitchell, Lisa Gilroy (quite possibly the best podcast guest out there today), Saylor Bell Curda, Patty Guggenheim, Tiana Okoye, Richard De Klerk, and Michael James Shaw.