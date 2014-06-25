‘Tyrant’ Season Premiere Discussion: Is The Series’ Potential Greater Than Its Flaws?

Last Saturday night, I sat down to watch the pilot for Tyrant on FX. By the time it was over, with Barry sitting in an airplane trying to escape his home country of Abbudin again before he was sucked right back into the world of his corrupt, dysfunctional, and dictatorial family, I was hooked. Most of that had to do with The Godfather parallels: I was excited about the potential of using The Godfather as a blueprint for a show about a dictator in a Middle-Eastern country. That’s cool.
While I could definitely see some of the flaws in the pilot episode — Adam Rayner (Barry) is wooden at times; the show is ripe for a Dana Brody problem; the American wife is dim for knowing so little about her own husband’s family and past (hey! Read a newspaper, lady!) — I still loved the potential of the series, and that’s what a pilot is for: To introduce the premise, and lay out the immediate complications.
By the time the actual pilot aired on FX, however, I was starting to feel guilty for liking it. There were plenty of positive reviews, and others that saw potential in the series, but reviews from Daniel Fienberg — who wrote about the whitewashing the series did with the lead character, Adam Rayner — and Maureen Ryan’s indictment of the series for its rape cliches made me feel like a sh*tty person for not hating the series.
But I didn’t. And though the Middle-Eastern stereotypes were obvious, those are things that I like to think can be worked out in future episodes, as we get to know the characters better. I agree that they should’ve endeavored to find a Middle-Eastern actor to play the lead character (although, several of the actors — including the actor who plays Jamal — are Middle-Eastern). I also agree that Jamal was plenty horrible in the pilot without the addition of the rape, and there were definitely better ways to get that point across without resorting to that.
And yet … I still love the promise of Tyrant. I love the idea of Jamal running Abbudin like Sonny Corleone running the Mafia. I love the political tension at play: How violent do you have to be to suppress protests before you overdo it and the masses finally rise up? I like the idea of Barry sticking around and trying to control his brother’s maniacal, homicidal tendencies. I like the idea of Barry applying reason and humanism to a dictatorship. I like the idea of Barry being torn between loyalty to his Abbudin family, his American family, and his childhood friend (now a dissenting voice in the media). I like the idea of Barry having to fight off his own violent impulses, his own internal conflicts, and the call of power. Maybe Barry can turn Abbudin into a democracy? Or maybe he gets power hungry and goes mad? Those are exciting dramatic possibilities to me.
No, I don’t like the gay-son subplot. Or the Dana Brody daughter subplot. But I do like the idea that Jamal’s wife is the one with all the emotional power in that relationship, and that perhaps she will be the one who runs the country behind the scenes. And I also want to know what was the event that drove Barry away?
So, while noting the problems with the pilot, I am intrigued by it. I want to see where it goes, and goddamnit, I trust FX, which hasn’t let us down yet in the drama department. It’s possible that the network tried to create a show that’s too ambitious here, and is going to get hammered right out of the gate for being indelicate about sensitive issues. I get that, but I hope that subsequent episodes put some of those problems behind us and Tyrant gets down to the business of running a mad, power-hungry dictatorship.
What did you folks think?
No
I didn’t think it was anything fantastic but I did think it was good enough to at least keep me on for another episode or two to see how it goes.
That’s pretty much how I felt. I get the criticisms, especially about the rape but…nothing in this show seemed like that much of a stretch to me. From early on it was clear this show borrows heavily from the recent history of Iraq, Egypt, and Libya. I had to give it credit for acknowledging that several times.
Yeah, I think i’ll wait until season 1 is over and decide whether or not to watch it then…
I’m going to repost here what I did last night:
Just finished watching the pilot. I came back here simply to say fuck you for lying about this show. There is no way you watched the same show I did and had the balls to call it phenomenal. You are either lying because you’ve been paid to say it is good, or you are completely devoid of the awareness of what constitutes quality television. Either way you are not qualified to judge and recommend television to anyone. In summary: fuck you in the eye socket.
Now that is a STRNG TAEK!
/agrees
Wow. That really escalated.
I like how you took the time to write up all those words insulting people for their opinions, without actually providing a coherent opinion on the show yourself.
Edgy reply.
Sadly lacking in content.
I don’t think it’s a good idea to continue watching a show because “goddamnit, I trust FX”
But I do trust FX. Same reason I’m going to give this show a chance is the same reason I don’t watch anything on CBS.
Now, FX can have a bad show and I will stop watching it. And if they get a few bad shows, then I’ll look back at how much I trust them. But for right now, there isn’t much on TV to watch and FX has shown that they know how to pick entertaining shows.
A better idea is to bring your game.
It’s cool, If you have a detailed opinion on the merits of the show, you should feel free to debate said merits.
The whole “Uproxx heavily talking up an FX show whilst heavily advertising an FX show (Wilfred)” doesn’t bode well for your critique. We all know that FX is a regular advertiser on here… just doesn’t look good.
I did watch the Tyrant pilot though. I didn’t think it was bad by any means, like mr. MakingFlowers above obviously did. Do I think it’s a cool idea? sure. Might it become a good show if they can keep the writing up throughout the season? sure. I did think there were some definite flaws though, the first being that the lead character is SO wooden at times, they might as well replace him with a cardboard cutout.
I guess we’ll have to wait and see if the entire season stands up to the “hype.”
is it “hype” when most critics are trashing it? i thought “hype” is just when then don’t shut up about mad men despite every season being exactly the same…
We’ve never been paid for a review of a show, nor have we ever asked our writers to give a show preferential treatment because it’s on a certain network.
We do “give FX the benefit of the doubt” simply because many of our favorite shows are on FX and their track record is pretty stellar.
@Rufus – hence the quotation marks on “hype”…
Maybe it’s just me, but I think there is a chance his character may have a bit of “wood” scripted for him.
:)
It’s all about ad clicks.
I don’t see any potential in the show. First of all, Jamal’s not Sonny, he’s Fredo. He’s a sniveling little bitch in his ridiculous car. He’s playing tough guy with no real ambitions of his own past not pissing off Daddy. Sonny was a tough guy and a good mobster. Punking Sonny was never Vito’s default. Second, is Barry the American who saves the day by bringing Jeffersonian democracy to the unwashed Arabian masses or is he just another brutal Arab dictator who can’t escape his culture? Third, there’s no real adversary. Michael Corleone always had to fight against the US government and the stigma of being a gangster. The Al Fayeed family IS the government and there’s no stigma about being a dictator in your own country. Fourth, everyone on the show, with the possible exception of the daughter, is True Blood level stupid.
At the end of the pilot Barry is at a crossroads: he can either choose his American family,go back to L.A., and never look back, or he can succeed his father and let the chips fall with his wife. Both of those end the story, so they’re going to try to split the difference, which isn’t going to work.
Barry slapping his son earned a second episode, and if the show is just that, him smacking people for being stupid, then I’m all in, but I don’t think that’s what it’s going to be.
My biggest issue with the show is that it shouldn’t exist, there is literally no reason for him to go back, and certainly no reason for any sane person to bring their family back to a place like that, its just stupid.
His mom asked him, and that’s hard to refuse.
But… but… faaammmilllyyyyy :(
Of course there is no reason to go back. I might suggest that at certain times… family will make you do strange things that make no sense.
Shows pretty easy to watch when you assume his family hasn’t used the internet or watched TV once in their entire lives.
Seriously, why couldn’t they grasp why he wouldn’t want to go back to the oppressive violent dictatorship?
But… but… faaammmilllyyyyy :(
Kids aren’t entitled monsters and intellectually lazy? Doctor’s wives aren’t blonde?
My father was an occasional drunk who terrified his whole family at times. I still would have traveled the globe for him.
This scenario is not far-fetched.
While I’m not as anti this show as MakingFlowers, I did think the show cut very basic and simple for a concept that’s very complex, difficult and requires you buy into it quickly. Now, some of that may just be the natural broad brush strokes that all pilots have to cut. I’m willing to concede that.
But some of the story choices are very harsh for a pilot:
– Making Barry so repressed that he appears wooden denies us the access to our lead’s emotions. I get he’s going for the “so wound up for fear of the monster inside him” idea, but it just comes off as a man who is being led around by everyone else.
– Making his American wife and family so unaware of his family’s reputation smacks of American hubris and ignorance. Think how much we knew of Saddam’s family or know about Bashar Al-Assad today.
– Introducing Jamal by having him rape a married woman twice and then rape his nephew’s new bride during their wedding party smacks of the worst kind of pandering. He’s obviously based on the insane Uday Hussein, but you can show some of his insane side while holding some of this stuff for later.
The worst mistake is that it’s like none of these people seem to think of the world they inhabit. Barry’s American family is mad they’re having to go and can’t understand why Dad is having such issues with it. His Middle-Eastern family can’t understand why he would ever leave and turn his back on them. At some point, him going “because you’re all despotic, insane, blood-thirsty madmen” might have been necessary.
i liked it its Godfather and Breaking Bad in the Middle East where we will slowly watch the lead lose his soul. He’s the Tyrant not Jamaal. He left because he didn’t like himself with the power.
I think this is more… Hamlet, a man caught in a plot he has no taste for but muddles through just the same.
No more anti heroes, please. Humans are interesting enough.
Nooooooooooooooooope…. when does The Strand start?
The Strain.
The Strand seems like it would be an epic reality show about knitting.
@Doug Glatt July 13 iirc
I will continue watching for now but if the Geni and Abu do not show up by episode three I’m out…
You trust FX? They gave us 100 episodes of ANGER MANAGEMENT. But yeah, let’s all stick around for the can’t-miss white Middle Eastern dictator named Barry.
Did you watch the show?
This show is absolutely my jam (except for the over the top bits, maybe. And that’s probably what people want anyways.)
Kiss of death. Like Kings. I’ll take the blame.
In just a little over an hour, Sammy the gay son became the worst character in the history of everything. Impressive work by such a shitty piece of shit.
I thought the gay angle was less than secondary to the main plot.
Did you dwell on it a lot?
Holy hell you people are picky. It’s summer TV season and I’ll gladly take something that is at least unique over the usual crap. The plot was boring in the pilot at times because it had to set up the rest of the season. I certainly hate the gay son subplot and the naive wife but Jamal has a lot of potential as does the eventual emergence of different factions fighting for power while the father is incapacitated. Give it a few episodes before we judge…
Jamal has less potential now thanks to that bite
What is unique about this? The only answer is ‘their ethnicity’. This story and ESPECIALLY these characters are literally the opposite of unique. Reluctant son, oblivious wife, morally righteous daughter, teenage angst’d son, power hungry brother but with glimmers of humanity tied to his past, distant authoritarian father. For fuck’s sake you could plug this in to Godfather, Sopranos, plays by Shakespeare… forget it, this is fucking hopeless.
@MakingFlowers Honestly thats how shit gets green lit in TV/Movies you have to tell the people “ok this character is like X and this character is like Y from movie Z” and then you are able to build the characters once you grab the audience. Most “original” shows or movies fall flat because they dont get the viewers.
@MakingFlowers Please list a show with characters not in some way derivative of traditional TV archtypes.
is this like the show kingpin with yancy arias?
I’m going to watch it solely based on the fact that it’s summer and there is fuck all else on right now. It aint perfect, but its better than Wipeout or Big Racist Brother.
That being said, Rowles really needs to tone down his multi-site, all out assault on honesty. Just tell us that you’re getting paid and we’ll understand it, but to have this MUCH enthusiasm for a product that has been panned by pretty much all of your peers is highly suspect.
Tyrant is more racist than Big Brother.
I gave it a shot last night and it was worse than I thought. It was incredibly racist, full of cliches and mind bogglingly stupid.
How how PFT Commentator gets a disclaimer that his posts are parodies while Rowles doesn’t? Whose dick did Rowles suck to get away with this?
What did you feel the racist angles were?
I may be a bit jaded, but I have a large part of my family who worked the Iranian oil fields in my youth. It might be anecdotal… but culture is just as huge as an influence as Islam is.
My father once told me, the biggest dream for Iranian teen boys.. was to own a Camaro.
can we stop acting like Tyrant is the worst thing on tv? Lena Dunham’s Girls is still a thing… as is all of CBS…
Dustin being a paid whipping boy is a good theory which hadn’t occurred to me. +1
This reminds me of The Last Airbender, when you have a cast that is predominately of color, but the main character still has to be a white dude. WTF?
I was thinking the exact same thing.
So I watched the first episode… I find the premise compelling, but there are a ton of problems. The biggest was everything that happened in this episode needed a MUCH slower burn. There needed to be an episode at home in the states establishing baselines for these characters and their relationships with each other. At the end of that episode, they arrive in kingdom and meet crazy brother. Then we build over the course of several episodes to the wedding. We need to see what this main character is trying to be with his life in the states and discover what he’s running away from at a much more deliberate pace. AND I feel like that payoff flashback at the end of the episode would have been much more effective at the end of season 1.
Also, the kids… the kids suffer immensely from not having a baseline established. The daughter is all angsty for no reason (and for some odd reason doesn’t want to go to visit the palace of her grandfather) and the son’s homosexuality feels cheap and gimmicky. As the episode stands I found these two completely unnecessary for the narrative.
And the rapey stuff. We get it. Bro is crazy. CRAZY. but do we need it slammed in our faces so much in an hour? Here’s another example of a character that needed a slow build… Give him the same crazy eyes, but slowly reveal his wildly insane nature over the course of the first season (or half season, whatever).
Ugh. I dunno. These are rambling thoughts. Point is, it was a promising premise, but they just ripped through a ton of stuff before even getting us to care about these characters. Huge mistake. I’ll tune in the next few episodes, but I feel like this one isn’t gonna last.
You must have been paid to recommend this show.
It wasn’t as good as I’d hoped, but it’s worth another episode.
The setting was good, the general idea worked, and it was filmed well.
The characters were stiff. Stiffy stiff stiff. The lead’s main job was to stare stone faced while either 1) He was interrogated by his wife or B) He had flashbacks to a bizarre childhood. The wife COULD work but so far her job is to be angry for not finding out from her husband before now what the problems are. The son is the douchiest douche who ever douched a douche and the daughter doesn’t exist. Damn wiener kids.
Jamal was colorful but a little too over the top. I think if he’d been played more calm and cool, the moments of batshit would have more punch.
The two kids in the flashbacks look related. The two adults don’t even appear to be the same ethnicity.
With all of that said, I still think there’s something there. It’s not going to set the world on fire, that’s for sure.
I am not saying the show is either good or bad, but I taped it from the previous night, started watching this last night and turned it off after the second rape. I just don’t need to watch that.
Not a bad show. It seems to be a combo. of Hussein and Assad regimes. Maybe I watch the next episode or two….
I feel like I’m taking crazy pills…
Jamal DIDN’T rape his daughter in law, he broke her hymen with his finger so she wouldn’t be a “virgin” anymore on his son’s wedding night. He didn’t like how she was chumming up with that other dude at the wedding so he put into motion a way that she’d catch a beating. It looked to me like he was going to rape her but when he removed his bloody hand I think he just “popped her cherry” so his son could have an excuse to put her in her place.
Even if it wasn’t intercourse type rape it was still pretty fucked up.
He didn’t break her hymen so she would get a beating! He saw her talking to that other guy and wanted to make sure she hadn’t given herself to anyone else before his son. He wanted to make sure she was “pure”