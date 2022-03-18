Hold me, thrill me, kiss me, TV show me.

A day after Nancy Pelosi said that Bono “has been a very Irish part of our lives,” Variety reports that a series about U2 is in “early development” at Netflix. J.J. Abrams is attached an executive producer through his Bad Robot production company, while Bohemian Rhapsody writer Anthony McCarten is working on the screenplay.

It is unclear at this time exactly how involved U2 would be in the project. Exact plot details for the show are currently under wraps, but given McCarten’s involvement it seems logical to assume that the show would delve into the history of the band.

There’s a lot of history to tell, from the band’s post-punk beginnings in Ireland to releasing one of the biggest albums ever in The Joshua Tree to the Super Bowl performance to Bono’s humanitarian efforts to the day that Edge found his hat. Say what you will about the music (“All I Want Is You” slaps), but it’s impressive that a group as popular as U2 has stayed together for this long with all the original members still in the band.

Of course, this assumes that Bono, the Edge, Adam Clayton, and Larry Mullen Jr. will, as expected, allow the show to use their music and likenesses. Otherwise, we’ll have another extremely funny Jackie Jormp-Jomp situation on our hands.

What’s your favorite YouToo song? Mine’s “Tuesday Gory Tuesday.”

(Via Variety)