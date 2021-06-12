We’re living in a new golden age for game shows. Classic programs, like Match Game, Press Your Luck, and Supermarket Sweep, have been brought back, hosted by big names like Joel McHale, Elizabeth Banks, and Leslie Jones. Meanwhile newbies, like the British Taskmaster and the John Cena co-hosted Wipeout, are finding new ways to twist the genre. But one show has run into a bit of a problem before its debut season has been wrapped up: production on Ultimate Slip ‘N Slide — based on the popular backyard water toy first introduced in 1961 — had to be put on hold due to “explosive diarrhea.”

According to The Wrap, shooting on the show had to be put on indefinite hiatus after a crew member tested positive for giardia, a microscopic parasite that can cause diarrheal disease. A source said “up to 40 crew members fell violently ill,” leading to an outbreak of “awful explosive diarrhea.” Some collapsed; others were merely “forced to run into port-o-potties.”

At the time only one week of production was left. The show is scheduled to premiere after the Summer Olympics, which are set to take place in Tokyo from late July into early August. In a statement, NBC said they’re in “the process of determining next steps in order to complete production.” Hoping for the best for everyone because “explosive diarrhea” does not sound fun.

(Via The Wrap)