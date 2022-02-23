It’s not that Andrew Garfield went anywhere (he’s fantastic in Martin Scorsese’s Silence and David Robert Mitchell’s Under the Silver Lake), but he’s suddenly everywhere. Here he is reprising his role as Spider-Man in one of the highest-grossing movies of all-time; here he is getting nominated for an Oscar for tick, tick… BOOM!; and here he is starring in an FX limited series with Normal People‘s Daisy Edgar-Jones.

Based on Jon Krakauer’s book of the same name, Under the Banner of Heaven has Garfield as a Mormon detective investigating a double murder. “I wonder how something so horrific,” he says in the teaser above, “could have come to pass.”

Here’s the official plot description:

A devout detective’s faith is tested as he investigates a brutal murder that seems to be connected to an esteemed Utah family’s spiral into LDS fundamentalism and their distrust in the government. Andrew Garfield will star as “Pyre,” an LDS elder who is committed to his Church and family but begins to question some of the Church’s teachings through his contact with a suspected murderer. Daisy Edgar-Jones stars as “Brenda,” a young faithful Mormon who is the victim of a brutal murder.

Under the Banner of Heaven premieres later this year on Hulu.