The official beginning of TV and film awards season will arrive with the Golden Globes on January 5, 2025. So, in less than a month, Hollywood will put on one of its biggest parties with gowns galore, and we’ll find out whether Anora will be destined for possible Oscar glory with likely competition from Wicked, Emilia Perez, Gladiator 2, and Dune 2.

All of the above films scored Globes nominations, and on the TV side, strong representation leaned toward Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Baby Reindeer, The Bear, Hacks, Only Murders In The Building, Slow Horses, and even The Diplomat. Who will take home the gold? We’ll find out when the ceremony airs on CBS, but first, here come the nominations.

Please follow along with the below list as we update it.

Best Picture, Musical or Comedy

Anora

Challengers

Emilia Pérez

A Real Pain

The Substance

Wicked

Best Motion Picture, Drama

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Nickel Boys

September 5

Best Motion Picture Score

Conclave

The Brutalist

The Wild Robot

Emilia Pérez

Challengers

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture

Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez

Sean Baker, Anora

Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold, The Brutalist

Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain

Coralie Fargeat, The Substance

Peter Straughan, Conclave

Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

The Gentlemen

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building