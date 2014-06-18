UPROXX Interview: ‘Fargo’ Creator Noah Hawley Answers All Of Our Questions About Last Night’s Season One Finale

Danger will have a full recap of last night’s Fargo finale later today, but there are a few questions only creator Noah Hawley can answer. So we called Hawley up last week, and after yelling at him for killing Key and Peele for 20 minutes, we spoke about “Morton’s Fork,” and the series as a whole.
UPOXX: Is Lorne Malvo actually Satan?
HAWLEY: (Laughs) No, but there’s only one actor alive who could say that line, “I haven’t had a piece of pie this good since the Garden of Eden,” and really sell it. I mean, obviously, he died. He’s human after all. I like that thing that the Coens do. They have these almost elemental theories. Anton Chigurh, the Lone Biker of the Apocalypse, Peter Stormare. There are these moments where you think, are they human? So I think we played with that idea to some degree. But no, he’s just a bad man.
UPROXX: Was there ever any question that Gus would be the one pulling the trigger?
HAWLEY: There were a lot of questions about it for me. Part of making a true story that isn’t true, it has to feel real, and I wanted to avoid that hero’s journey structure that we’re all so trained to expect and want — that at the end of the day, it’s high noon between our hero and our villain — because that doesn’t actually happen in real life. And if you look at the movie, in the end, when Bill Macy is arrested in the motel room, Marge isn’t there; it’s not her jurisdiction. And that feels real, and you buy that because it feels like real life. In order to have Gus do it, it had to feel real to me, and the way we did that was to set up a mano-a-mano end game, but have it be Lester and Malvo, and then if I’ve done my job right, you’ve forgotten entirely that Gus is in that cabin. So there’s a surprise element to it.
UPROXX: It caught me off guard, because it wasn’t what I expected. But the ending was sold for me when Molly makes that comment about how she’s chief, so she’s won, even if she wasn’t the one who ultimately got Lester and Malvo.
HAWLEY: And in the first episode, Verne says to her, “You’ll make a good chief one day.” But the other thing that made the Gus/Malvo end game work for me was the fact that while on the one hand, you may see it as a victory for Gus, it’s also a victory for Malvo, whose driving motivation in life is to seek and turn civilized people into animals, and he pushes Gus to commit murder, really. So it’s not a storybook ending. There’s some darkness and some grey to it that made it the best way to end the story in my mind.
UPROXX: Why did Malvo spare Lester in the elevator? Was it for the thrill of the chase, or did he see something some relatably evil in him?
HAWLEY: I think, like I said, it’s Malvo’s goal to see how far he can push civilized people. I think he’s actually shocked and delighted at Lester — he did not expect this. The Lester that he met was a milquetoast guy. He underestimated him. In this moment, Malvo’s been chasing this bounty and working this guy for six months, but Lester comes along, and in that moment, Lester’s more interesting. He has no problem killing everyone in the elevator, and then basically telling Lester, “Hey, let’s spend some time together. I want to see what I made.” Lester steps in that elevator, acting brave, but then something terrifying happens, and he kind of chickens out and runs away.
UPROXX: Speaking of that, why did Lester end up in Montana?
HAWLEY: Some of that was just the location. We shoot in Calgary, and we’re about an hour from the mountains. We’d been shooting away from the mountains the entire time, so it seemed nice to end on this incredible mountain vista with a frozen lake. That’s obviously not Minnesota. But I like the idea that he’s fled, and he knows there’s no way he’s going to explain any of this. And he’s very close to the Canadian border.
UPROXX: There’s an obvious fascination with riddles in the finale, and the entire season actually, but I can’t tell if you’re the type of guy who stops and thinks about them, or if you’re someone who answers all riddles with “he should eat all three,” as Webb suggests.
HAWLEY: I like a story within a story. There were three Coen Brothers movies that really informed the season: No Country for Old Men, Fargo, and A Serious Man, which is one of my favorite movies, and I love that it starts in the shtetl with this very strange allegory about the Rabbi who’s either dead or not dead. And there’s this whole Schrödinger’s cat element to it, and it has the whole Goy’s teeth section. I really liked that, and knowing that we were going to do this parable sequence about the rich man, and I also really like the story Molly tells in the last episode about the man’s gloves. So I just decided to make that as a framing device with the episode titles. The underlying theme of A Serious Man is, accept the mystery. The idea that there are more questions than answers in the universe, and you sometimes have to accept that Malvo went down into that basement and then he disappeared. How did he get out of that basement? Sometime you just gotta say, it’s a Coen Brothers movie.
UPROXX: Do you have a favorite Coen Brothers homage that you slipped into the show?
HAWLEY: Let’s see. It’s hard to say. It was fun to put them all in there, and to always be thinking about them. Then there are things that are but aren’t. Stavros is a very Coen Brothers figure, but he’s not a direct adaptation of any of them. There is a wood chipper in there at some point. We do a lot of things that hopefully aren’t gimmicky or distracting. I think the great thing about this moment in time is that people who watch your show, they want to spend more than the hour thinking about it. It was a nice way to start a dialogue, I thought.
UPROXX: Whatever happened to Stavros?
HAWLEY: We shot a scene — it’ll be on the DVD, in the deleted scenes — there was a scene where Gus, following up on the company car thing, goes to talk to him, and Stavros is sitting in his study, throwing copies of American Phoenix into the fire. But at the end of the day, that end moment with Stavros, that pull-up with the overturned car, was such a powerful moment that the scene itself didn’t tell you anything you didn’t already know. That glove sequence in 1.10 [the finale], it was originally scripted that she explains it to him, but on the day of, on set, I changed it so that she just says “goodbye.” It’s not my place to explain necessarily what things mean. I like the idea that they mean many things, and it’s up to you to decide what they mean to you.
UPROXX: One of the things that I decided is that Malvo is the “It” in Lou’s story.
HAWLEY: I don’t know that that’s a conclusion to draw. I think, unfortunately, as we’ve seen, evil isn’t just one thing, or just one person. But once you see it, you recognize it. That’s all I’ll say about that.
UPROXX: Were there any characters you thought about killing before deciding not to?
HAWLEY: I’m trying to think. Y’know, everything was on the table in the room. But there were no big fights about, “We gotta kill this one or save that one.” It was really interesting to me, in episode eight, when the camera pans away from Gus and drifts into the woods, almost everybody that I spoke to said they thought that it was for Gus, that we were going to find Malvo and he was going to kill them. That was never my intention, nor did I anticipate that response. But I realized that we had done our job building this dread into the series, knowing that it’s a close-ended story and having killed a lot of people, anyone could go. It’s a hard world for the little things. I think everybody felt really protective about Molly and especially Gus — he’s such a purely good guy, and those guys don’t usually survive in these stories.
UPROXX: If there is a season two, whose story would you most want to pick up with, or would you rather deal with a whole new group of characters?
HAWLEY: Here’s what I’ll say about that: at the end of the movie Fargo, Marge has seen this awful Coen Brothers case, and she gets into bed and has this moment with her husband who got the three-cent stamp and they’re going to have a baby. The movie ends, and you think, she faced the worst, and her award is that tomorrow, life goes back to normal. We liked that idea — it’s not a modern idea. The modern idea is that our law enforcement heroes, they become demon hunters who are haunted; they have to become dark souls to combat dark souls. If I’m saying it’s a true story, it’s not really credible that she wakes up tomorrow, and it’s another crazy Coen Brothers case. She would stop being her. She’d become that haunted demon hunter just because that’s the human experience. If you’re exposed to too much stuff, it’s hard to return to that innocence. So my feeling is, there’s a whole history of true crime in the Midwest that could be explored.
Given that this series is firmly set in the Coen Bros universe, I believe that the Sioux Falls incident they alluded to in the series was the work of Anton Chigurh, who was also the “more of a what” in Lou’s recollection.
I love the decision to keep her story about the gloves unexplained; I stayed up late just thinking about the different riddles and storylines and enjoyed going over that one. Definitely a show I will recall fondly and really hope this team gets to do some sort of “Coens on FX” style series.
Lester can’t understand the story because he’s selfish. When we meet him he’s a cuckold wimp who won’t stand up for himself. After Malvo he changes, but new Lester is always self centered and selfish. He’s only out for himself, which is shown in the way he so easily sacrifices his hot asian wife. He isn’t concerned with anyone else after a lifetime of being a walking mat for everyone. He’s had a taste of this new life, and he’s went from one extreme to the other. The point of the story is a man lost a glove, and instead of two people just having one glove, he’d rather he have no glove and someone else have the pair. This is nicely touched on later when Lester so easily answers a riddle which is all about keeping three things for yourself.
What I think she was saying is that Lester and Malvo are the gloves and she was throwing Lester back out as bait to attract Malvo, it was a riddle and a warning. Her expression at the end of the story was that she knows shes sending Lester to his death, “goodbye”.
Do we know what happened to Wrench after the hospital scene with Malvo? I could see that being explored in any upcoming season.
That’s what I was thinking. Maybe have just a single supporting character be the link between two seasons. Not that that’d be necessary or anything, but it would be a nifty touch.
Agreed. It would still fit with Hawley’s desire to not make things unbelievably coincidental, and it would make sense since his is a story that I feel was deliberately left wide open.
I think it’d be cool if every season was tangentially connected by the suitcase full of money. The final season could see someone keeping it for good.
Part of why I like TV series which change cast and story lines every season. You can actually read decent interviews because they’re not worried about revealing spoilers.
Wow, those are some incredible answers. I haven’t bought a DVD or Blu-ray in ages but I have a feeling the potential extras might change that.
Much better interview than what I would have done. My line of “questions” would have been Farley-like with just different variations of “Remember how your show fucking ruled? That was awesome.”
So the scene with Lester, Pepper and Budge in the car was not a “The Office” easter egg, it was just a coincidence?
It was funny though. He had some practice.
what easter egg?
The riddle they’re talking about in the car, is the exact same one Tim had to do with Gareth in the fourth episode of “The Office.”
really? wow, that cant be a coincidence
I would love to see Season 2 explore Molly’s dad history in the late 70s. He’s left a lot of cryptic hints about an evil that visited him during that time of his life.
Tim Olyphant as Young Lou Solverson.
With Stavros leaving the money back by the fence, I wonder if the second series could see someone else finding it.
Or just….they could do what they want, it’ll be perfect.
makes sense. Make all the Fargos be about this unlucky pile of money people keep finding.
Dammit, beat me to it. I had this idea before myself, I swear!
I have to know more about Lou’s story. That ate at me all night.
I figured he was referring to the same story he told Malvo at the diner. Along with what other folks are saying, it sounds entirely plausible another season could be based on Lou’s story. If we do get to see the story unfold over 10 episodes, I’m glad it’s left as a teaser here. And if nothing more is said, I thought they did a great job of giving enough but not too much. That scene in the diner was just outstanding in every way.
“So my feeling is, there’s a whole history of true crime in the Midwest that could be explored.”
If he does get a second series and if he sets in post 2006 Bemidji events then I could definitely see Mr. Wrench coming into play, he could even be a center point for a new series. I just can’t get past the thought of him still out there, and with his obvious ties to Molly, a nice cameo or two by her would seem appropriate.
There is an apocryphal story about a young John F. Kennedy far out at sea aboard a Navy ship. He is cleaning or polishing his shoes at the deck railing when the ship pitches and one shoe goes overboard. Without a moments hesitation he tosses the other shoe into the water, demonstrating clear thinking and decisive action. Just a thought……