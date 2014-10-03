UPROXX Interview: John Mulaney On ‘Mulaney,’ Louis C.K.’s Advice, And ‘SNL’

10.03.14
10.03.14 23 Comments
Of all the new shows to premiere this fall, the one that we most want to succeed is Mulaney, which premieres this Sunday on Fox at 9:30 p.m. A large part of that has to do with the show’s star and creator, standup comedian John Mulaney, who you might have noticed we’re pretty big fans of. I spoke to Mulaney in June at the Austin Television Festival about his show, the advice he received from Louis C.K., and his favorite SNL sketches.

UPROXX: Obviously, the show is named after you, so how happy are you that you have a nice last name like Mulaney, and not something like Mulgeech?

Mulaney: I’ve never thought about it as a nice last name.

UPROXX: It could be much worse.

Mulaney: I wonder if I would have changed it. Probably not, because no one really changes their name anymore.

UPROXX: Was it always the plan for the show to be called Mulaney?

Mulaney: There were other names bandied about, but they all had my name in them.

UPROXX: Were they all puns? Or Mulaney’s World?

Mulaney: I was talking to [Andy] Samberg about one called Mulaney Can’t Hang. It’s so lame, but also kind of funny. They were all like that, I guess all titular. What a fun word. I only know it from that Upright Citizens Brigade sketch.

UPROXX: The show was originally going to air on NBC, and when they passed, Fox snagged it. But was it always going to be a multi-cam?

Mulaney: I always wanted it to be multi-cam from the beginning. In the first seeds of the idea, I wanted a live audience, multi-cam show. That was very important for me.

UPROXX: How come?

Mulaney: I really, really liked them. I have such fond memories of watching them, like Cheers and The Cosby Show. They were huge for me. The Golden Girls and Family Ties. I watched every show on TV, and I just love those live-audience moments. I watched a lot of Nick at Nite when I was a kid, and I just really took to it. I like single-cam comedies that have come out in the past 12-15 years, and I just thought it would be cool to try to go back to that with my sensibilities. This might sound like a lofty goal, but I did want fans of my standup, fans of my contemporaries, fans of SNL to see that this type of show maybe could be kind of cool, but also a throwback to the shows I grew up with.

UPROXX: When did you start talking to Lorne about your post-SNL career, leading to this?

Mulaney: I had a couple of offers to do things on cable channels. I had done a special for Comedy Central in 2012, and I had been at SNL, I was in my fourth year. I had so much fun there, but I was thinking about what I’d do next, though, and I was talking to him about some of these table opportunities. I didn’t talk about this with him, but internally, I kind of knew that…I was doing a lot of, and I’m putting this in quotes, “alternative rooms.” I was always the squarest person in the cool room, and alternatively, sometimes the weirder person at the mainstream table. So I thought rather than go to a place to do a show that’s more curated and nuanced, or something, where I don’t think I could make a show like Portlandia that’s anywhere as good as Portlandia, but I did think I would maybe be good at something that was a live performance show, like this sitcom. So I kind of thought, wouldn’t it be funny to take a swing at being on the weird side of mainstream?

