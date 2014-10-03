UPROXX Interview: John Mulaney On ‘Mulaney,’ Louis C.K.’s Advice, And ‘SNL’

Of all the new shows to premiere this fall, the one that we most want to succeed is Mulaney, which premieres this Sunday on Fox at 9:30 p.m. A large part of that has to do with the show’s star and creator, standup comedian John Mulaney, who you might have noticed we’re pretty big fans of. I spoke to Mulaney in June at the Austin Television Festival about his show, the advice he received from Louis C.K., and his favorite SNL sketches.
UPROXX: Obviously, the show is named after you, so how happy are you that you have a nice last name like Mulaney, and not something like Mulgeech?
Mulaney: I’ve never thought about it as a nice last name.
UPROXX: It could be much worse.
Mulaney: I wonder if I would have changed it. Probably not, because no one really changes their name anymore.
UPROXX: Was it always the plan for the show to be called Mulaney?
Mulaney: There were other names bandied about, but they all had my name in them.
UPROXX: Were they all puns? Or Mulaney’s World?
Mulaney: I was talking to [Andy] Samberg about one called Mulaney Can’t Hang. It’s so lame, but also kind of funny. They were all like that, I guess all titular. What a fun word. I only know it from that Upright Citizens Brigade sketch.
UPROXX: The show was originally going to air on NBC, and when they passed, Fox snagged it. But was it always going to be a multi-cam?
Mulaney: I always wanted it to be multi-cam from the beginning. In the first seeds of the idea, I wanted a live audience, multi-cam show. That was very important for me.
UPROXX: How come?
Mulaney: I really, really liked them. I have such fond memories of watching them, like Cheers and The Cosby Show. They were huge for me. The Golden Girls and Family Ties. I watched every show on TV, and I just love those live-audience moments. I watched a lot of Nick at Nite when I was a kid, and I just really took to it. I like single-cam comedies that have come out in the past 12-15 years, and I just thought it would be cool to try to go back to that with my sensibilities. This might sound like a lofty goal, but I did want fans of my standup, fans of my contemporaries, fans of SNL to see that this type of show maybe could be kind of cool, but also a throwback to the shows I grew up with.
UPROXX: When did you start talking to Lorne about your post-SNL career, leading to this?
Mulaney: I had a couple of offers to do things on cable channels. I had done a special for Comedy Central in 2012, and I had been at SNL, I was in my fourth year. I had so much fun there, but I was thinking about what I’d do next, though, and I was talking to him about some of these table opportunities. I didn’t talk about this with him, but internally, I kind of knew that…I was doing a lot of, and I’m putting this in quotes, “alternative rooms.” I was always the squarest person in the cool room, and alternatively, sometimes the weirder person at the mainstream table. So I thought rather than go to a place to do a show that’s more curated and nuanced, or something, where I don’t think I could make a show like Portlandia that’s anywhere as good as Portlandia, but I did think I would maybe be good at something that was a live performance show, like this sitcom. So I kind of thought, wouldn’t it be funny to take a swing at being on the weird side of mainstream?
Why didn’t you ask him, “So you’re serious about this show? Really? This is going to be an actual thing?”
LIRST!
More people should be yelling, “GET SOME REST, TALL CHILD!”
Mulaney is the best and I’m looking forward to new stand-up material.
“YOU CAN’T KEEP BURNING THE CANDLE AT BOTH ENDS!”
I was hoping he was going to say that people just come up to him on the street, shove him in the chest, and break into new, ridiculous versions of the New in Town bit.
“Instead they see a 28 year old healthy man, trying his best….”
“Today I met a boy with no eyes.”
“You had me at ‘AIDS'”
Yeah, Ice….you got it, man.
I really hope they get Ice T to guest star.
Apparently they got him to do the voiceover at the beginning of every episode: “Mulaney was filmed in front of a live audience.”
“I have such fond memories of watching them, like Cheers and The Cosby Show. They were huge for me. The Golden Girls and Family Ties.”
The Big Bang Theory, Two and a Half Men, The Millers.
Yes there are bad multi cams too. Good job.
For the record, when he appeared on Fallon on Wednesday, and proclaimed that he was absolutely pronouncing the name of “Murfreesboro, TN” correctly, he was pronouncing it absolutely incorrectly. Otherwise, as someone who lived in “Murfreererersboro” for a period of time, fantastic bit.
Is it a bad sign that the rating on Rotten Tomatoes for ZNation are higher than Mulaney?
His stand up is great. Hopefully this doesn’t suck. Live action/laugh track sitcoms are sure hard to watch.
if done right its bearable. i really enjoyed first season of undateable and cant wait for that to come back. watching seinfeld more critically now it is frustrating all time wasted on clapping and laughs but it works for that show. who knows what mulaney turns into but if done right it could be a lot of fun.
Once again, for the record, I love John Mulaney but that trailer looks like absolute garbage.
I keep watching these talk show appearances in which he’s just killing it, absolutely hilarious, then they cut to a clip from the show and it’s like I’m watching the violent death of comedy right in front of me.
I saw the same show at the Festival and I enjoyed it enough to want to see more. I do however feel that some of the side characters seemed a bit over the top characters and not very believable. (I’m mostly looking at Gould’s character). What makes or breaks this show will be how the audience likes the side characters. It’s what made Seinfeld last for 7 seasons. .
That was painful to watch.
I’ve got this idea that all of the stuff that doesn’t work in that trailer is failing because we don’t have context… or that the hack stuff is actually clever meta WINKING at the hack stuff of sitcoms gone by, and is in fact effective.
I bet I’m wrong though.
His show is….AWFUL.