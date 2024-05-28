It might seem like Vanna White and Pat Sajak are a package deal because they have appeared together on Wheel of Fortune for over 40 years, but that’s just because you have only ever seen them together. But just because Sajak is stepping back this year does not mean that White is on the way out too. She still has letters to turn!

TV Insider spoke to White, who has co-hosted the show since its inception in 1975, and asked about her plans after Sajak bows out, “I don’t know,” she said, though it doesn’t seem like she wants to give up the gig. “When I heard that Pat was retiring, I thought maybe I should retire too, but I’m not ready!”

Even if she was ready, she can’t leave just yet. After some stressful contract negotiations last year, White is set to appear through the 2025-2026 season. She added that she doesn’t have plans to leave just yet. “We’ll see toward the end of those two years how I feel. I thank God after all these years that I still love my job.”

As for Sajak, White is excited for her co-host. “I feel happy for him. I can’t imagine doing the show without him after 41 years,” she said, adding. “I sum it up as [like] reading a good book. It always has to end. This has been the best book I’ve ever read.”

Sajak will be replaced by Ryan Seacrest, who admits that doesn’t know how to spell. So Vanna might have some tough work ahead of her.

