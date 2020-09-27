Life in 2020 has prompted a number of reunions done virtually, the highest profile versions of which have come from the cast of various TV shows and movies getting together through video chats. The latest of those is a Veep reunion, as announced by star Julia Louis-Dreyfus on Twitter.

The political comedy is definitely taking a side in the upcoming presidential election, as it will double as a fundraiser for the Democratic party in Wisconsin. Earlier in the month, a table read of The Princess Bride raised more than $4 million for the Democratic party in the same state. The Veep event aims to do the same, and invites people to donate to the party in order to access the reunion event.

“The future of democracy is on the line, people,” Louis-Dreyfus said in a video posted on Twitter. “Come and join us and be part of winning Wisconsin, taking down Trump and electing Joe Biden.”

According to Variety, the one-time event features many of the stars from the HBO show, including some “surprise guests.”

The reunion will take place on Oct. 4 at 6 p.m. CST and will feature “Veep” cast members including Louis-Dreyfus, Anna Chlumsky, Reid Scott, Sam Richardson, Tim Simons, Tony Hale, Clea Duvall and Matt Walsh, plus some surprise guests. David Mandel, an executive producer on the show, will moderate the event, which will only be livestreamed once.

There’s some other new Veep content out there as well, as HBO posted a very profane tutorial on how to survive office politics earlier in the month culled from over the show’s illustrious run.

The fundraiser for Wisconsin Democrats might not be as vulgar, but one thing that’s nearly certain is it will make Ted Cruz very mad.