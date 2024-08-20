For his follow-up to Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, two of the greatest dramas in TV history, Vince Gilligan is making… something. There’s a lot we don’t know about his mysterious project for Apple TV+ starring the great Rhea Seehorn, including the title. Officially, at least: a Better Call Saul star may have accidentally given it away during a local news interview.

While appearing on Los Angeles-based KTLA 5 a few weeks ago, actor Patrick Fabian, who played Howard Hamlin, was asked if he still communicates with his old co-stars. He mentioned texting with Bob Odenkirk, then added, “Rhea and I keep in touch. She’s back in Albuquerque working with Vince Gilligan on the brand-new series Wycaro, which is going to keep out sometime next year.”

It’s possible that Wycaro (pronounced “why-care-o”) is the working title and Apple TV+ is waiting to share the actual title for a future announcement. But Fabian sounds pretty confident here, and the show coming out in 2025 would be a nice surprise. You can watch the clip here.

Wycaro or whatever the show ends up being called (it’s currently listed on IMDb as Untitled Vince Gilligan Apple TV+ Series) will have a “sci-fi element” to it, according to Gilligan. He added that it’s “going to be fun and different. I have no prediction as to how folks to react to it — whether they’ll love it or hate it, or somewhere in the vast in-between. But I know it’s a story that interests me.” Gilligan also teased that “the world changes very abruptly in the first episode, and then it is quite different. And the consequences that that reaps hopefully provide drama for many, many episodes after that.”

Wycaro? More like why isn’t it here now-o.