We’ll answer all these questions — and more! — with this guide to everything we know about Gilligan’s mysterious project for Apple TV+.

No one is more excited for the new Vince Gilligan show than Vince Gilligan. It’s his chance to use all the clout he’s earned from creating Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul , two of the greatest dramas in TV history, to tell an original story that doesn’t involve meth, roof pizzas, or an inflatable Statue of Liberty. But what is the show about? Is there an official title? Besides the great Rhea Seehorn , will anyone else from the Breaking Bad or Saul cast be involved?

Plot

Let’s start with the name of the show. Vince Gilligan’s untitled Apple TV+ series is listed on IMDb as, well, Untitled Vince Gilligan Apple TV+ Series. But it has a working title of “Wycaro” (pronounced why-care-o), which may end up being the official title, too. Either that, or Better Call Saul actor Patrick Fabian revealed something he wasn’t supposed to when he appeared on KTLA 5.

When asked if he still communicates with his old co-stars, he replied, “Rhea and I keep in touch. She’s back in Albuquerque working with Vince Gilligan on the brand-new series Wycaro, which is going to keep out sometime next year.”

As for the plot, Deadline described it as a “fun, mild sci-fi series” (or alternately, a “blended, grounded genre drama”) that’s “said to be set in our world while putting a tweak on it, bending reality and focusing on people and exploring the human condition in an unexpected, surprising way. It has been compared to classic movies such as E.T.” If an actual extra-terrestrial shows up, former The X-Files writer Vince Gilligan knows a guy (and a girl).

Gilligan has confirmed the “sci-fi element” to the show, and added that it’s “going to be fun and different. I have no prediction as to how folks to react to it — whether they’ll love it or hate it, or somewhere in the vast in-between. But I know it’s a story that interests me.” There will be “no crime and no methamphetamine,” but he did tease that “he world changes very abruptly in the first episode, and then it is quite different. And the consequences that that reaps hopefully provide drama for many, many episodes after that.”

Cast

The only confirmed cast members are Rhea Seehorn, who gave an iconic performance as Kim Wexler on Better Call Saul, and Karolina Wydra, from House, True Blood, and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.. She’ll play Ana, “an optimistic young woman,” according to Deadline. Surely she will stay optimistic the whole show and nothing bad will happen to her! That’s classic Vince right there. Overall, the show will employ “over 1,400 New Mexicans, including 500+ crew members, 100+ principal actors, and 800+ background talent.”