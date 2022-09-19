Spoilers for House of the Dragon will be found below.

The fifth House of the Dragon episode, “We Light The Way,” saw King Viserys I continue to fall apart in a few senses. The most obvious one, of course, would be his declining physical health. The matter is so dire that Otto Hightower (recently ousted by the king) urged his daughter, Queen Alicent, to prepare accordingly because Viserys isn’t long for this world. The next episode will time jump a decade, and it’s hard to conceive of how he could still be alive. He’s lost fingers (the maggots and leaches aren’t doing a damn thing) and can’t heal the nasty sores on his back, and Otto’s absence can now rule out the possibility of this all being down to poison. And as we discussed last week, his chronic health problems could very well make the case that the throne is rejecting him.

The subject grows ever more complicated due to Targaryens supposedly being resistant to disease, but then again, King Aerys II, the Mad King, was known as King Scab, possibly because of wounds that he acquired on the throne. Viserys’ problems appear to be terminal, and this week, his nose bled during the feast, and he collapsed immediately after Rhaenyra and Laenor said their wedding vows. Ultimately, Viserys’ illness appears to be foreshadowing for what we already know: the Targaryens aren’t meant to hold onto the Iron Throne, and interestingly enough, the show’s also dealing with this messy king through a hefty dose of humor. Because although Viserys has serious problems (impending death and hanging onto the throne and Ser Criston beating Laenor’s boyfriend to death, right at Rhaenya’s wedding), one of them irks him most.

Viserys is so exceedingly frustrated and incensed with his brother, Daemon. The rogue prince refuses to stay exiled. He refuses too stop courting his niece (which is partially due to genuine attraction but more by Daemon’s own ambition), and the whole brothel visit debacle put Rhaenyra’s virtue in serious jeopardy. No matter what the king does, Daemon keeps putting his foot over the line in the sand, and even Rhaenyra’s own wedding feast (which ended in comparisons, fair or not, to Game of Thrones‘ Red Wedding) didn’t stop Daemon from flirting in Valyrian on the dance floor. Viserys had already flown into a rage last week over Daemon’s intents toward Rhaenyra, and this week, there’s a huge “Ben Affleck sighing for the paparazzi” vibe at work.

Poor Viserys can’t even eat his lobster in peace! Maybe this is what will actually put the king into an early grave, and this is high comedy, y’all. Social media agrees.

These two are gonna drive poor Viserys into an early grave and I fully support them for it #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/sZ3kswUZvf — saenerys (@rhaenyrafilm) September 19, 2022

he just wanted his lobster 🦞 pic.twitter.com/oviZrc9IPB — Care loves Cara 🫶🏼 (@vecnaswife) September 19, 2022

you can literally swap viserys scenes with this picture pic.twitter.com/MnEDgh4xLD — Vasilisa (@vasilisonka) September 19, 2022

Viserys be like — You know what, screw the 7-day celebration, I need to marry Laenor to Rhaenyra IMMEDIATELY, she nearly kissed Daemon and ready to elope with him, FCK NO#HouseOfTheDragon #HOTD pic.twitter.com/uYPAyKMFrl — 🐣 (@gonlyb) September 19, 2022

viserys watching his political headache of a daughter and the plague that was sent to destroy him aka his brother kiss in front a hall full of guests at her own wedding was real comedy. #HouseOfTheDragonHBO #HouseOftheDragon pic.twitter.com/M2uOvB9NbH — h. (@zenndayacoIeman) September 19, 2022

viserys watching daemon and rhaenyra on the dance floor:#HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/c53UTq68N5 — 🕊️ (@atheena119) September 19, 2022

King Viserys every two seconds watching things go to shit #HouseoftheDragon pic.twitter.com/bypzdrZOzQ — The Extra (@_the_extra) September 19, 2022

Next weeks episode is a 10 year time jump. How tf is Viserys still alive 💀 man is holding on by a string #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/oGK1RzcUYT — *･ﾟ✧ Kitsu ✧･ﾟ* (@YaeKitsune) September 19, 2022

THEY WERE INSANE FOR THIS??! Holy shit I need a moment to process this episode #Houseofthedragon pic.twitter.com/annaTNVvlL — Abeer (@tsayelle) September 19, 2022

And even during the mayhem sparked by Ser Criston, Viserys appeared to be irritated more than anything else. Then there was Alicent’s Green Dress Manuever (essentially a declaration of war), which also threw a wrench into his entire plan, even if he didn’t totally process his wife’s power move.

Alicent Hightower making her grand entrance in the middle of King Viserys’ speech wearing the Green Dress #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/Qm3bo6fHm9 — out of context house of the dragon (@oochotd) September 19, 2022

Overall, it’s wild that this king is clearly dying, and his loved ones don’t seem to give a sh*t. It’s hard to conceive of how he could actually stay alive long enough for next week’s episode. See you then!

HBO’s ‘House of the Dragon’ airs on Sundays at 9:00pm EST.