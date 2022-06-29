We’re less than a month from the return of Better Call Saul, which means we’re potentially less than a month from seeing Walter White and Jesse Pinkman for the first time since 2019’s El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie.

Better Call Saul co-creator Peter Gould confirmed in April that the Breaking Bad meth-makers would (finally) appear in the prequel series, while star Bob Odenkirk teased that they might be in more than one episode. Gould wouldn’t confirm whether the spoiler-friendly actor was revealing more than he should have, but he did tell Entertainment Weekly that “the way you see them and when you see them won’t necessarily be what you’d expect.”

Gould is proud that the Breaking Bad cameos (although it sounds like they’re more than cameos) are “keeping with the style” of Better Call Saul, not the other way around. He also said he’s heard a lot of fan theories about Walt and Jesse’s appearances, “and I’m happy to report I haven’t heard a theory that comes quite close to the actual fact… The thing that I’m really proud of is that we waited to see them until it was right for this story.”

The time is right for Kim to order a taco from Jesse who’s working at the Taco Cabeza around the corner from Saul’s office. (I hope he and Walt play a larger role than that, but I haven’t had lunch yet, and I can only think about tacos. Lalo understands.)

Better Call Saul returns to AMC on July 11.

