Since the day Better Call Saul was announced (it’s still incredible that a spinoff about a comic-relief lawyer has become one of the best shows on TV), Breaking Bad fans have wondered, “When are Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul going to show up… bitch?” Three seasons later, we’ve seen Mike, Gus, and Lydia, but still no Walter White or Jesse Pinkman. That’s likely to change soon, though, because co-creator Vince Gilligan “desperately” wants them on Saul.

“Everyone went nuts” when Cranston showed up on set, says Gilligan, adding, “You could hear the buzz go through the building.” And the show’s co-creator aims to convert Cranston’s next set visit — and Paul’s first visit — into an on-camera appearance. “I desperately want to see both of them on Better Call Saul,” he tells EW. “Peter wants it, the writers do, the actors do… [I]t wouldn’t feel as satisfying if it was just a cameo or an Alfred Hitchcock walkthrough. I think we’ve waited long enough. We damn well better have a good reason for them to show up. I just hope we figure it out because I’ve got to hear, ‘Yeah, bitch!’ one more time (Via)

Both actors are game for a cameo, too. “If Vince decided to put Jesse in Better Call Saul, it’s going to be for a reason, and that reason’s going to be very satisfying for me,” Paul said. “I trust in Vince. I don’t think he would just do that to satisfy the fans.” Cranston added, “If he asked, I would just say yes. [Vince] takes such meticulous care of his characters and the story, and he changed our lives. ‘Yes’ is the answer. Even if it’s just a brush-by. A quick little something.”

That’s all it should be, too. Better Call Saul is great enough to stand on its own, and not be cluttered with guest appearances from the show that came before it. Unless it’s more Huell Babineaux, in which case: Better Call Huell!

(Via Entertainment Weekly)