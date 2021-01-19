When Elizabeth Olsen‘s Wanda Maximoff first appeared in Avengers: Age of Ultron, the character had a thick Eastern European accent thanks to being a native of the fictional country of Sokovia. By her next appearance in Captain America: Civil War, Wanda’s accent was noticeably toned down, and it was virtually gone in Avengers: Infinity War. According to the Russo Brothers, Wanda learned how to ditch her accent while Black Widow trained her to be a spy, which came in handy when the two were on the run following the events of Civil War.

Going by the first two episodes of WandaVision, it seems like Wanda’s accent is still missing, but Olsen begs to differ. While talking with Collider Ladies Night about the Disney+ series, which will see her fully unleash her powers as the Scarlet Witch, Olsen says the accent is still very much a part of her performance after adjusting it for story reasons over the years:

“So the Sokovian accent took a lot of time. It hasn’t gone anywhere. There have been reasons for everything. It lightened up when she started living in the States, and in WandaVision she is playing the role of being in an American sitcom and so it’s not gone. It is absolutely still there.”

Considering that Olsen constantly adapted her voice to fit the different sitcom eras featured in WandaVision, we’re going to take her word for it that she’s cognizant about offering glimpses at Wanda’s accent. It could even make a full-fledged appearance, given that the ominous commercial breaks seem to be hinting at a reckoning with her past down the road.

(Via Collider)