Warming Glow Interview: Rob Riggle

Rob Riggle is a rising star in comedy: the Marine Corps Reserve lieutenant colonel was a featured player on “Saturday Night Live” for one year (2004-05) and a “Daily Show” correspondent from 2006-08 before landing scene-stealing roles in several comedies, most notably as a taser-happy cop in The Hangover. He left “The Daily Show” after signing a talent holding deal with CBS that led to a recurring role on “Gary Unmarried” and the starring role in “Home Game,” a comedy pilot that didn’t get picked up this spring.

Presently, Riggle is in New Orleans filming 21 Jump Street (in which he’ll play a villain against Jonah Hill and Channing Tatum), and he can also be seen this summer in Larry Crowne and Adult Swim’s “NTSF:SD:SUV.” He took a few minutes last Thursday to talk about his career and promote the AXE Dirtcathlon, a web series he’s hosting for the relaunch of the shower gel’s brand.

NOTE: The interview has been edited for length and clarity, mostly to disguise the fact that I’m incredibly awkward on the phone, have poor interviewing skills, and often can’t muster subject-verb agreement when speaking. For example, here’s the unedited transcript of how the conversation started:

[There’s a beep signifying that the PR guy has connected Rob and me via conference call.] PR Guy: Hey Rob, you there? Riggle: Yeah, I’m here. PR Guy: Matt? Warming Glow: Hey. Riggle: Hey. [excruciating pause] WG: Oh! Sorry, I was expecting more of an introduction. Riggle: (laughs) It’s Rob. PR Guy: Sorry about that Matt, you’re on the phone with Rob Riggle. WG: Thanks. Sorry.

See? This is why I conduct interviews so rarely. Well, that and the restraining orders.

From here on out, my questions are in bold and Riggle’s responses are in regular typeface. Notes appear in italics (and often).