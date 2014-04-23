Watch 7 Of Tatiana Maslany’s Early Roles, Before She Became The Internet’s #1 Crush

I love Orphan Black, even though it confuses the hell out of me. Alison makes sense. Sarah, too. But Cosima? And the Neolution stuff? No clue. But it’s still one of my favorite shows, and it’s all due (OK, “mostly due” — Felix’s ass chaps are pretty neat) to the loveliest of Canadians, Tatiana Maslany. She plays no less than seven clones, and gives them each distinct accents, character traits, and tics.

Maslany seemingly came out of nowhere in 2013, and now she’s one of 2014’s biggest Internet crushes. (Tom Haverford gets it.) But what did she do before Orphan Black and Parks? Let’s have a look.

Ginger Snaps 2: Unleashed (2004)

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

I enjoyed the first Ginger Snaps movie, but didn’t feel like I needed to bother with the second, considering it’s a sequel to a low-budget horror film about teens and werewolves. Now that I know Tatiana plays a little blonde-haired moppet named Ghost, well, I’m probably still not going to see it, but OMG ADORABLE.

Booky Makes Her Mark (2006)

There once was a time when Tatiana was billed as the star of RenegadePress.com, like in the YouTube description for Booky Makes Her Mark, about a “spunky Depression-era 15-year-old who, despite the odds, dreams of becoming a great writer.” Those days are long clone.

Stir of Echoes: The Homecoming (2007)

Tatiana plays the girlfriend of Rob Lowe’s son in the most ambiguously titled horror movie ever.

An Old Fashioned Thanksgiving (2008)

I don’t say this lightly, but that’s easily my favorite Hallmark Channel website bio.

Grown Up Movie Star (2009)

Based on the poster, Tatiana seems like she played a younger, more depressed Penny Lane:

Here’s the full plot synopsis (Tatiana plays Ruby):

Ray is a former ice hockey player who is convicted of drug charges for smuggling drugs following his first game in the NHL. After he comes back to his Newfoundland home, his wife Lillian leaves to seek fame in Hollywood with another man. Ray is left with his daughters, high schooler Ruby and her 11-year-old sister Rose. Ray pursues a homosexual relationship with gym teacher James, while avoiding the advances of Jennifer. After Ruby catches her father with James, she explorers her sexuality with newly arrived American student Will, her best friend Laura, and Ray’s best friend Stuart. Stuart is a paraplegic, shot in a hunting accident by Ray (causing Ray to import the drugs to help Stuart make money). (Via)

Yup, sounds like a Canadian independent movie.

Certain Prey (2011)

I’m not sure what’s going on here, but it has Tatiana dancing, so OK!

And here she is doing improv (she’s a member of the General Fools Improvisational Theatre):