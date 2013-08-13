Watch ‘Breaking Bad’s’ Vince Gilligan And Aaron Paul Blow Stuff Up With The ‘MythBusters’ Crew

Walter and Skyler White are sitting on millions of dollars, more money than could spend in ten lifetimes. The question is: what should they do with it? Give it to charity? (Too many questions.) Buy multiple jet packs and mansions made out of gold? (Ditto.) Buy a rocket ship ticket to Mars, where cancer doesn’t exist? (I’ve checked my science, it’s true, but unfortunately, the trip’s one-way.) What I’d do: buy thousands of “throwbots.”

On last night’s MythBusters, Jamie and Adam, as well as Kari, Tory, and Grant, dedicated an entire episode to Breaking Bad, and much time was spent on throwbots, which slammed packets of fulminated mercury onto the ground. I don’t know how I’d use them in everyday life, but I know that I would, until, of course, an army of throwbots rose up against the humans, working for their leader, Heisenbot. Let me amend what I said earlier: I’d buy thousands of throwbots, then dissolve them in a bathtub of hydrofluoric acid. Except, as we learned in last night’s episode, that might not do the job. Damn. Let us bow down to Heisenbot, he is the one who BEEP BOOP BEEP.