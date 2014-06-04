We Got Ourselves A Plot Device On This Week’s ‘Fargo’

Well, I did not see that coming. This week’s Fargo invoked a time jump. Let’s see how that played out.
In 2006, the police seem to be letting Lester off the hook.
Malvo attempts to make amends, with some violence.
And Lester gets kinda bold.
One year later, Gus and Molly are co-habitating. Still, Solverson’s gonna Solverson
Key & Peele Budge and Pepper are still exiled in the file room for that other thing.
Meanwhile Lester’s living the life, accepting awards and what not.
But look who’s entertaining Stephen Root one table over.
I think that last bit might come up in next week’s penultimate episode.
that sad lip quiver. just breaks your heart. i really hope these last 2 episodes are an Emmy victory lap for her.
This show is going to dominate the miniseries category.
Who says they won’t go for series? I would continue to watch this and I thought that was the plan of sorts.
Well, it hasn’t been renewed yet, but I kind of assumed that they would go the American Horror Story route and enter as a miniseries, even if they do more seasons. If they go for series with Breaking Bad, True Detective, Mad Men, and Game of Thrones, that category will be stacked.
It should be in the mini-series category and if it is she’ll get dicked over by a movie actress “slumming it”.
@lowcalcalzonezone I can see that. At the same time, I fall back to my normal stance of the awards not mattering. Fine to talk about, but meaningless in the long run of great series. It is in the conversation though and that’s usually enough for me.
@lowcalcalzonezone yup! Since HBO decided to submit True Detective in the series category instead of “mini-series/movie”/whatever, Fargo is going to kill!
This has been so good. Allison Tolman has been so good… last week I wanted to hug her and make sure she was safe.
This week, as much as Colin Hanks can be dumb, I was so happy that they got together and that she was still a cop.
This episode jarred me so much but also made me so happy. I loved it!
Still, Allison Tolman will win ALL THE MINI-SERIES ACTING AWARDS.
Sorry to be all CAPS there, but I felt it was prudent. Allison Tolman has been so good on this show. She deserves all the awards!
Holy crap that lip quiver. I felt so bad. I can’t look at that gif right now.
Please tell me Stephen Root is going to be playing an eccentric billionaire named Jimmy James.
this.
Nice.
Now get back to work, you naughty little monkeys!
jesus christ that episode sucked
Really? I kinda liked all the crazy questions and intrigue it created.
Like, if Kate Walsh got pubes in her teeth, does that mean she’s really good at deep throating?
Or does that mean that Lester just has a baby dick? Or maybe, he’s got a HUGE bush?! Do you think he puts Soul Glow in it to make it shiny?
Or perhaps he’s like me, and waits till girls fall asleep, shaves his pubes, squirts super glue all over the girl’s teeth, plants his pube garden, and gives her the Woolly Manmouth.
I actually just made that up! I also made up the Ronald McDonald. That’s when you’re fingering a girl on her period and she gets blood all over your hand, so you run your slimy period soaked fingers thru her bangs and shake wildly giving her matted red hair.
Golf clap @BurnsyFan66
Saying colossally stupid shit as always, Michael.
I felt it was the weakest one so far… that time jump took all the well built tension out of the show. I loved seeing Gus and Solverson together (of course it was coming), but instantly felt myself caring less about the characters, about the outcome. Even the reveal of Malvo at the end didn’t prickle my skin like it was supposed to, I just thought: damn right he’s there, no Malvo, no Fargo…
God, this show is phenomenal. And Tolman just keeps getting better and better. I’m also very happy that Key & Peele’s roles are more substantial than I worried they might be, based on last week’s episode. I think this episode confirmed that Fargo is my favorite drama going right now, surpassing even Game of Thrones.
I am mad at myself for being so skeptical to begin with.
When “Fargo” was announced as a series, even on FX, I felt it was a terrible idea.
“Way to ride on 18 year old coattails! JERK!”
That’s what I thought when it was first announced.
But this show has been very, very good. Completely in the same TONE as the Coen Brothers’ movie, but so much more different.
Able to stand on its own two legs…
It has been great.
The thing I love most about this show is that I cringe in fear every time they show Gus and/or his daughter on screen. And now that Molly is pregnant! I don’t want anything bad to happen to them!
Your appear to be suffering from GoT disease.
There’s a lot of it around.
There’s not always a happy ending.
Or is there?
Has anybody noticed that Solverson’s last name is “solv’er son”. Get it? Anyone? Hello?
Oh, so you think she’s Irish?
FX Official: I said ten episodes!
Fargo show runners: That’s right you did. Fuck.
Lester is living large though and here comes the moral question.
Who lives?
Who ya got?
I say the ex cop diner owner dad gets into it with malvo. Callin it right now.
Nah, no way it’s anyone but Molly who brings him down.
I’m with Otto. That’d be like the movie Red Eye then where the widdle girl needs her daddy to protect her.
Remember those uncertain times when Breaking Bad ended and we wondered how we’d get by?
True dat!
holy crap, not only did the episode suck , and nothing but literally pure filler, but this thread is the most boring one i’ve ever seen on uproxx
Somebody needs a stapler to the forehead…
@Michael Valentine Smith a little bit of extra venom tonight.
Seems like someone’s pissed that they let Lester cum in them and are still picking his pubes out of their teeth.
I think you’re right @Tubesteak
Nice little Raising Arizona hommage over the opening credits with Beethoven’s 9th…
I forgot about that, I was actually thinking of A Clockwork Orange.
Watching it right now, avoiding everything else, but… WHAT!!!
One year later? Pregnant? Halloween beer?
What?!
More thoughts above… but… whaaa
The best part is that seeing Gus as a postman, it’s not clear if he got shitcanned jn shame or if he left on his own to pursue his dream job.
I’m thinking that once he and Molly entered the courting phase, he still couldn’t get over the fact that he shot her. She turned out to be the woman Gus loves and who’s daughter refers to as mom. Gus probably just couldn’t take knowing that he almost killed what turned out to be the best thing to happen to him in a long time and decided to quit the force. Besides, being a postal worker pays better than a cop.
I love how Stephen Root is showing up all over the place these days.
Good God Billy Bob’s face is punchable.
I really liked the lost African story. “How can you lose an African kid in Minnesota?!”
You can’t do that with a little desk stapler. Otherwise another great episode.
Kate Walsh can get it…