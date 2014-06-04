We Got Ourselves A Plot Device On This Week’s ‘Fargo’

Contributing Writer
06.03.14

Well, I did not see that coming. This week’s Fargo invoked a time jump. Let’s see how that played out.

In 2006, the police seem to be letting Lester off the hook.

Malvo attempts to make amends, with some violence.

choke

key

And Lester gets kinda bold.

One year later, Gus and Molly are co-habitating. Still, Solverson’s gonna Solverson

dustin-wall

Key & Peele Budge and Pepper are still exiled in the file room for that other thing.

file-room

Meanwhile Lester’s living the life, accepting awards and what not.

But look who’s entertaining Stephen Root one table over.

I think that last bit might come up in next week’s penultimate episode.

