Despite racking up an insane amount of views, Netflix has yet to pull the trigger on Wednesday Season 2, which led to panicked speculation over the holidays that the show might make the jump to Amazon. (The shopping behemoth/entertainment conglomerate purchased MGM who owns the rights to The Addams Family.) However, recent reports have tamped down those rumors, and now, Netflix appears to be leaning into the fan frenzy.

In a new clip posted to Netflix’s official Twitter account, Jenna Ortega‘s Wednesday can be seen working on her book at Nevermore Academy. As she reaches the final page, she noticeably types “The End” before adding a question mark. In an extremely subtle move, Netflix also captioned the video with “???????” in case the implication wasn’t clear that the first season was not the end of Wednesday’s tale.

As for the Amazon drama, a recent report claims that the acquisition will not affect Wednesday‘s status on Netflix. In fact, the show is already preparing for Season 2 even though an official renewal order hasn’t been issued yet. That order is believed to be “inevitable,” according to Deadline:

Producers are starting to talk to writers about joining the second season’s writers’ room and mulling season two locations, and even though MGM has been restructured into Amazon Studios, under Jen Salke, no one expects that to derail future seasons. While there are things the two new partners will have to work out, insiders expect renewal talks to go pretty smoothly.

Wednesday Season 1 is currently streaming on Netflix.

(UPDATE: ‘Wednesday’ has been officially renewed for a second season.)

