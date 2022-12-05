While Netflix hasn’t officially renewed Tim Burton’s new series Wednesday, the show has become a massive hit that is pulling in some Stranger Things-level attention, so it would be silly for them to greenlight a second season. But who really knows how they decided these things, anyway.

Wednesday’s success is largely attributed to Jenna Ortega’s delightful portrayal of Wednesday Addams and her bizarre but lovable dance sequences. Even though Ortega showed off the “softer” sides to Wednesday (relatively), she wants to explore “darker” themes for the show’s second season. “I kinda want her to be darker. I want her to get more in the nitty-gritty of things and not play things so safe,” Ortega recently told ET. Dumping man-eating fish in a pool might not seem super safe, but again, it’s all relative!

The actress added that while her character does do some morally right things, she wants to explore the meaning and motive behind her choices. “There’s a lot of lines in this [season] about her saving the school and whatever, but for me, her main drive with the monster was a kind of competitiveness,” Ortega added, explaining that there are a lot of complex layers to the character that we won’t know about yet that can be explored in a second season. “I want to continue down an anti-hero stream instead of that typical hero.”

Seeing as Ortega has starred in more than one over-the-top slasher this year, she can definitely nail an anti-hero story arc if it comes down to it!

