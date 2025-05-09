Even more important considerations exist, however, such as whether Netflix is planning on a split season or not for this series. That would be a yes, but also, when will this happen?

Wednesday has taken a long detour back to Netflix, no doubt about it, and a three-year wait does present a hurdle to overcome, but Lady Gaga’s presence is certainly a bonus. The most recent updates on the second season promise not only a return to Nevermore Academy but Wednesday further deepening relationships with her roommate, Enid, and of course her mom, Morticia. We will also learn more about Tyler’s fate after his Hyde reveal, and Uncle Fester will take a bubble bath? Yes, that’s right.

Does Wednesday Season 2 Have A Release Date Yet?

Yep, a duo of dates exist. Part 1 will land on August 6, and Part 2 arrives on September 3.

The vibe of this season will stay the same brand of “kooky” like other Addams Family-related stories, but expect some branching out on subject matter. That is, these episodes will pay tribute to slasher movies and Edgar Allan Poe’s The Masque of the Red Death, which is so hot right now after Mike Flanagan and Netflix’s The Fall of the House of Usher and with a reported Sydney Sweeney movie with A24 on the horizon. During interviews, Ortega has also made reference to war movie Full Metal Jacket, which is an unanticipated tidbit, but surely, Tim Burton knows what he’s doing there.

This season will introduce several new cast members including Steve Buscemi, Thandiwe Newton, Billie Piper, Joanna Lumley, and Anthony Michael Hall. Also, do not forget Gaga. Mother Monster would get you for that.

Please enjoy this trailer. Or don’t enjoy it, as Wednesday would prefer.