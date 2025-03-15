Two years after her song “Bloody Mary” was tied up in a viral Wednesday dance trend on TikTok, Lady Gaga is officially joining the cast.

Ahead of the series second season, star Jenny Ortega teased what’s to come and what they should not expect from Lady Gaga during a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight (viewable here).

“There’s definitely dances in the show,” she said. “I’m not saying anything about her character though! Let her be incredible and amazing. She’s great in the show and I don’t think she’s what people expect her to be.”

Details surrounding Lady Gaga’s forthcoming character have not yet been revealed. Even Wednesday’s the official premiere date hasn’t been announced. But viewers’ hopes are high for Gaga for a multitude of reasons. The “Killah” singer’s last film role, Joker: Folie À Deux, wasn’t exactly a fan-favorite performance (hence The Razzie Award win). Still, Gaga’s previous onscreen roles including A Star Is Born, House Of Gucci, and American Horror Story: Hotel all demonstrate she has the acting chomps to nail a role.

Wednesday is expected to air some time this year on Netflix and have a total of eight episodes in its second season. Find more information here.