Weekend TV Preview: A Rescue Mission Is Launched On ‘The Walking Dead’



The Walking Dead (AMC, Sunday 9:00 p.m.) — After three episodes spent focusing on Beth, Abraham’s group, and Carol and Daryl, this week’s episode check in with the church group as Father Gabriel questions how the Terminus gang was handled and a rescue mission for Beth and Carol is launched.

Grimm (NBC, Friday 9:00 p.m.) — A chatty wolf drives a woman crazy and Wesley from Angel stops by to unfortunately play someone other than Wesley.

Constantine (NBC, Friday 10:00 p.m.) — Constantine gets in trouble with the law and Detective Jim Corrigan (aka the eventual human host of The Spectre) in New Orleans and you better watch because Daddy wants a Spectre spin-off.

Hell on Wheels (AMC, Saturday 9:00 p.m.) — The fourth season comes to a close as I embrace brevity.

Hello Ladies: The Movie (HBO, Saturday 10:00 p.m.) — Stephen Merchant’s short-lived series gets an 80 minute wrap-up movie wherein Merchant’s character hires a Russian model to be his girlfriend in an effort to make an ex jealous.

Saturday Night Live (NBC, Saturday 11:30 p.m.) — Cameron Diaz hosts and Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars bring the funk (or something). How does SNL keep the momentum going after last week’s high point? More Leslie Jones, please.

Mulaney (FOX, Sunday 7:30 p.m.) — Note the time. This is the first episode since FOX kicked Mulaney in its other shin after cutting its initial order, this time moving it to 7:30 PM. John Mulaney appealed to people on his twitter to watch the last episode and, in my opinion, it was actually pretty solid so I’m gonna keep giving this show a chance. Who’s coming with me?! Probably not a lot of you.

Sunday Night Football (NBC, Sunday 8:20 p.m.) — Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants. I’ve seen headlines wondering if a loss to Dallas might cost Tom Coughlin his job and Eli Manning threw 5 interceptions last week, so the Giants aren’t coasting on a fluffy cloud of confidence going into this one.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (FOX, Sunday 8:30 p.m.) — Ed Helms guest stars as a postal inspector named Jack Danger who teams up with Peralta for a case.

The Newsroom (HBO, Sunday 9:00 p.m.) — This episode is called “Main Justice.” I am outraged.

Bob’s Burgers (FOX, Sunday 9:30 p.m.) — It’s a turkey explosion as Linda takes the kids to a turkey festival that is invaded by wild turkeys while Bob abstains from turkey day altogether. Also, everyone curses a lot because the show is now on at 9:30.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS: Incoming Late Late Show host James Corden and Norman Lear on Letterman; Cillian Murphy and Jennifer Carpenter on Ferguson; and Julianne Moore and Michael Cera on Fallon. Kimmel and Meyers air re-runs and Conan doesn’t air on Fridays.