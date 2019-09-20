Disenchantment: Season 2: (Netflix, Friday) — Matt Groening’s animated series returns for another round with boozy Princess Bean sailing off in pursuit of Elfo, her half-elf sidekick. Along the way, her own destiny arrives as a foe, as does an exorcist and her murderous mother, who’s been resurrected from the grave. Good vs. Evil truly is an endless battle.

Between Two Ferns: The Movie (Netflix, Friday) — Zach Galifianakis will kill Matthew McConaughey in this feature length revival of the Funny or Die series. The Matty detail is all that’s really needed to sell this joint, but the tradition of awkward interviews continues with Bradley Cooper, Keanu Reeves, David Letterman, Jon Hamm, and Benedict Cumberbatch.

Murder In The Bayou (Friday, Showtime 9:00 p.m.) — Investigative reporter Ethan Brown’s 2016 best-selling novel (and his 2014 Medium piece) bring the unsolved murders of the Jeff Davis 8 to the big screen. This episode, the scrutiny lands upon law enforcement with the case attracting a national spotlight. (Read our new interview with Brown here.)

71st Annual Primetime Emmy Awards (Sunday, HBO 8:00 p.m.) — Game of Thrones is gonna sweep again, right? The departed HBO series leads with 32 nods, along with double digits for Chernobyl, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and SNL.

Here’s the rest of this weekend’s notable programming:

Room 104 (Friday, HBO 11:00 p.m.) — An exotic animal caretaker meets with a woman looking to adopt a temperamental beast, all in the series’ nondescript motel room.

Fear The Walking Dead (Sunday, AMC 9:00 p.m.) — Dire circumstances lead June to search for a new home, Grace’s condition worsens, and Morgan must make a tough call.

The Affair (Showtime, 9:00 p.m.) — Sierra’s not sure how to balance career and motherhood, and a visit from her mother only complicates matters.