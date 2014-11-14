Weekend Preview: Carol And Daryl Get Lost In The Woods On ‘The Walking Dead’

The Walking Dead (AMC, Sunday 9:00 p.m.) — Back and forth we go once again, as this episode seems as if it will focus on the events that happened with Carol prior to the end of the Beth-centric episode two weeks ago. Try as they might, though, no one in the cast will top the performance that Josh McDermitt gave with his dead-fall after getting knocked the f*ck out last week. He made me feel as though he was a toppled over a mannequin. Give that man a Hollywood Film Award.

Chelsea Peretti: One of the Greats (Netflix, Now Streaming) — Technically, this went live at 12:01 in the morning and it is now ready for you to watch. I’m probably cheating by putting it here, but Chelsea Peretti is hilarious and the people demand laughter.

The Hollywood Film Awards (CBS, Friday 8:00 p.m.) — It’s not the Oscars or the Golden Globes, and it’s not even the MTV Movie Awards, but there will be rich people in fancy dresses for the internet to judge.

Grimm (NBC, Friday 9:00 p.m.) — The effort to make Nick whole again continues and a man chokes to death on clay because, I assume, he sang “Unchained Melody” in pottery class.

Constantine (NBC, Friday 10:00 p.m.) — John faces off against a hungry demon in Atlanta and, according to the trailer, some lady does that back-cracking backwards crab walk thing that demons do. I hate when they do that. Just possess a child. That’s far less mentally scarring for me.

Saturday Night Live (NBC, Saturday 11:30 p.m.) — Woody Harrelson hosts and Kendrick Lamar is the musical guest, though something tells me that we’ve got about a 50% chance of hearing Woody sing during the monologue. I can’t wait to see Kate McKinnon’s Rebecca Howe impression during the Cheers sketch. If that actually happens, I annoint myself “seer of the internet” and command you to come to me for lotto numbers and weather forecasts.

Once Upon a Time (ABC, Sunday 8:00-10:00 p.m.) — Emma and Hook clash when she flees her loved ones in search of a way to get a handle on her out of control powers in this double-episode extravaganza.

Sunday Night Football (NBC, Sunday 8:20 p.m.) — New England Patriots at Indianapolis Colts. Andrew Luck is playing like one of the best quarterbacks in the league this year. But while the young gun has impressed, Tom Brady isn’t yet ready to glide off into the sunset as the Patriots take a 5-game win streak into Indy in the hopes of giving the Colts something to remember should the two meet in the playoffs.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS: Kristin Chenoweth on Letterman; Jeff Daniels on Ferguson; and Liam Hemsworth and Katherine Heigl on Fallon. Kimmel and Meyers are airing re-runs and Conan doesn’t air on Fridays.