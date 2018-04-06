Weekend Preview: Chadwick Boseman Brings Wakanda To ‘SNL’

04.06.18

Saturday Night Live (Saturday, NBC 11:30 p.m.) — Chadwick Boseman may have been more regal than funny in Black Panther (may we someday get an episode hosted by Letitia Wright), but the King of Wakanda is plenty game to bring the funny to the SNL stage. With Cardi B onboard as the musical guest, it’s sure to be a memorable episode of black excellence.

Once Upon A Time (Friday, ABC 8:00 p.m.) — Henry considers a job offer that would take him away from Hyperion Heights, as well as Jacinda and Lucy.

MacGyver (Friday, CBS 8:00 p.m.) — The team uncovers a massive counterfeiting ring while investigating the death of a CIA supervisor.

MasterChef Junior (Friday, Fox 8:00 p.m.) — The group splits into pairs to make specialty donuts.

Dynasty (Friday, The CW 8:00 p.m.) — As Fallon and Alexis battle it out for Steven’s love, other relationships are left in shambles as a result.

Taken (Friday, NBC 8:00 p.m.) — The world is on the brink of an act of bioterrorism when invasive species are stolen from the Global Seed Bank in Norway.

Hawaii Five-0 (Friday, CBS 9:00 p.m.) — A hitman admits where he hid his victims to McGarrett.

Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. (Friday, ABC 9:00 p.m.) — The team is racing against the clock to find and rescue Coulson, who is working with a surprising ally to save the world.

Jane The Virgin (Friday, The CW 9:00 p.m.) — Jane and Rafael go on a double date with Petra and JR, leading to relationship revelations on both sides.

