Netflix

Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina: A Midwinter’s Tale (Friday, Netflix) — Kiernan Shipka’s teenage witch bridges the gap between seasons after joining the Church Of Night. Demons and childish poltergeists arrive to mess up the Winter Solstice, but there’s a powerful story amid the chaos.

Saturday Night Live (Saturday, NBC 11:29 p.m.) — Matt Damon hosts with musical guests Mark Ronson and Miley Cyrus on board for performances. Will Jimmy Kimmel make a surprise appearance to further his notorious fake feud with Damon? One can only hope.

Otherwise, holiday programming has officially taken over the weekend…

I Love Lucy (Friday, CBS 8:00 p.m.) — This classic winter-themed episode, “Pioneer Woman,” relives the Ricardos and Mertze’s tackling of Lucy and Ricky’s Christmas tree. They marvel at how Little Ricky has changed their lives while Lucy an Ethel yearn to join the Society Matron’s league.

The Dick Van Dyke Show (Friday, CBS 9:00 p.m.) — More nostalgic holiday fun arrives with a replay of Ricky asking his parents how babies are made. This leads to reminiscing aplenty, along with a disastrous honeymoon for the Petries.

Last Man Standing (Friday, FOX 8:00 p.m.) — The importance of family manages to eventually outweigh the stressful search for holiday gifts, and Eve come home for a visit.

The Cool Kids (Friday, FOX 8:30 p.m.) — Margaret and Karl get together, but the gang suspects him of being … the Zodiac Killer? Someone tell Ted Cruz that he’s officially off the hook.

The 87th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade (Friday, CW 8:00 p.m.) — Hollywood Boulevard sees Grand Marshal Nancy O’Dell joined by Erik Estrada, Laura McKenzie, and Dean Cain to welcome floats and inflatable figures galore.

Midnight, Texas (Friday, NBC 9:00 p.m.) — Manfred wants revenge after tragedy strikes, Fiji goes a little wild during an night out, and Kai issues an ultimatum to Patience.

Z Nation (Friday, SyFy 9:00 p.m.) — Renegade hackers aid Warren and George in their attempts to breach Altura’s defenses.

Room 104 (Friday, HBO 11:30 p.m.) — Mahershala Ali’s “Shark” episode stars him playing a pool hustler in two anthology episodes.

God Friended Me (Sunday, CBS 8:30 p.m.) — The God Account’s strange friend recommendations continue by serving up the drunk driver who killed Miles’ mother many years ago. Yikes.

Miss Universe Competition (Sunday, FOX 8:00 p.m.) — Steve Harvey hosts again. Will he name the correct winner or devolve into painful shenanigans once more? Also and for the first time, all judges this year are women.

iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2018 (Sunday, CW 8:00 p.m.) — Headliners Shawn Mendes, Cardi B., and Camilla Cabello light up a holiday stage.

NCIS: Los Angeles (Sunday, CBS 9:30 p.m.) — The team investigates a PTSD-afflicted Marine reservist who vanishes under odd circumstances.

Ray Donovan (Sunday, Showtime 9:00 p.m.) — Ray must make amends with Sam, who has other designs, and Bunchy pops back up in NYC with missing goods. Meanwhile, Bridget must answer for her dad’s misdeeds.

Dirty John (Sunday, Bravo 10:00 p.m.) — Terrible John works on weaseling his way back into Debra’s life from a hospital bed.

Sally4Ever (Sunday, HBO 10:30 p.m.) — Emma’s at home alone while Sally goes on a business trip and ends up sharing the a honeymoon suite with an annoying coworker while several others get wasted on alcohol.