Weekend Preview: ‘Game of Thrones’ To Feature The Trial Of The Century

Hannibal (NBC, Friday 10 p.m.) — Now that Hannibal has officially been renewed for a third season, we’re one season closer to Bryan Fuller’s awesome seven-year plan. Meanwhile, tonight’s episode will feature more Mason Verger, which is always a good thing.
Saturday Night Live (NBC, Saturday 11:30 p.m.) — With host Charlize Theron, who we haven’t really seen since Prometheus. She basically pulled a two-year mini-Alison Lohman on us.
Whose Line Is It Anyway? (CW, Friday 8 p.m.) — I wouldn’t normally mention it, but I did see that Keegan-Michael Key is on tonight’s episode. He’s awesome (and great in his new sitcom, Playing House over on USA).
Mad Men (AMC, Sunday 10 p.m.) — “Don receives a visitor from his past (Betty?); Stan embarrasses a superior; Ginsberg gets help from Peggy with a problem; Harry finds a new ally.” God, please don’t let Harry’s ally be Lou Avery. Also, I can’t believe there’s only three episodes left this season.
Rosemary’s Baby (NBC, Sunday 9 p.m.) — Rosemary’s Baby was directed by Roman Polanski, who was married to Sharon Tate, which I’m pretty sure means that Zoe Saldana is going to die.
Game of Thrones (HBO, Sunday 9 p.m.) — Tyrion faces down his father in the trial of the century, whatever century that is. I hope he hires Johnny Cochran to defend him. Meanwhile, Dany hangs out, enjoys some craft services, and waits around for her character TO FINALLY DO SOMETHING.
The Good Wife (CBS, Sunday 9 p.m.) — Eli finally learns that Peter and Alicia’s marriage is a sham.
Orphan Black (BBC America, Saturday 9 p.m.) — Michiel Huisman — who joined the cast last week — has now romanced Dany on Game of Thrones, Connie Britton on Nashville and Sarah on Orphan Black. Not a bad year at all.
Silicon Valley/Veep/Last Week Tonight (HBO, Sunday 10 p.m.) — Watch these shows.
Penny Dreadful is kind of good…
Good call on Playing House. Took me a little bit to find USA, but I’m glad I did, as it’s quickly rising on the “what to watch first on the DVR” scale. Any word on how that show is doing ratings wise? I tried to yougooglize it but the generic title keeps bringing up crappy made for TV movies.
Good news, the ratings are here: [en.wikipedia.org]
Bad news, I don’t know how to put that in context
USA shows have treated me pretty well in the past few years. Been 3 or 4 that are mindless entertainment that I enjoy but not so much that I feel the need that I have to watch them.
Dany will never do anything. Unless, Ser Barristan tells her to do nothing, since she does the opposite if what he suggests.
“Watch these shows.” Accurately the only description those shows need.
Dany does plenty; it just unfortunately never has anything to do with Westeros.
exactly what I was going to say.
at first, it was funny to treat this as a little joke… but once people started dealing with it as a problem and started describing it as boring and frustrating, and KEPT ON DOING SO EVERY WEEK, EVERYWHERE, it started pissing me off. it’s NOT funny anymore. it hasn’t been for more than a year, now.
please, everyone, let’s watch the show and enjoy what we enjoy, and leave the parts we don’t enjoy for the others that enjoy them, ok?
Why can’t midgets run correctly; Are they missing shins like Cotton Hill? This is the stuff the keeps me awake at night.
Anthony Bourdain’s show “Parts Unknown” is also on this Sunday.
So I got a question: I am not a Nielsen house hold. Yet I like Hannibal, how should I watch it: live, DVR, or Hulu?