Weekend Preview: Get On The Bus With ‘The Walking Dead’

The Walking Dead (AMC, Sunday 9:00 p.m.) — Last week took us away from the core group so that we could see what Beth had been up to, and the previews for this episode make it seem like we’re going to be stuck with Abraham, Eugene, and that sub-group this time around. Hopefully that isn’t the case and we get a nice blend between the separate stories. Also, what’s up with Morgan?



Hawaii Five-O (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) — Steve gets taken by Wo Fat, the great William Sadler returns, and some It’s A Wonderful Life sh*t goes down in this, the 100th episode of the show. Just 181 left to go until they match the original. That’s a lot of Scott Caan to look forward to. Too much? Too much.

Grimm (NBC, Friday 9:00 p.m.) — Nick continues to struggle with the absence of his Grimm powers and the gang looks into bringing in another Hexenbiest to fight Adalind. Also, The Harlem Globetrotters show up for no apparent reason.

Constantine (NBC, Friday 10:00 p.m.) — John and Zed try to help a family that cut a faustian deal and Michael James Shaw makes his debut as Papa Midnite, the Voodoo King of New Orleans and a popular character from the Hellblazer comics.

Doctor Who (BBC America, Saturday 8:00 p.m.) — Peter Capaldi has been the perfect post-Matt Smith Doctor, but this season’s batch of adventures have felt mostly lifeless to me, and Missy hasn’t helped. Here’s hoping that Steven Moffat takes the show out with a bang in this 90 minute season finale.

The Simpsons (FOX, Sunday 8:00 p.m.) — The Simpsons go super high concept as the Futurama crew stops by from the 31st century to stop some kind of future altering calamity from occurring. Hopefully this be a lot better than the Simpsons/Family Guy crossover from earlier this season. Still waiting for a Simpsons/Herman’s Head crossover, by the way.

Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers (NBC, Sunday 8:20 p.m.) — The Bears seem like they might be headed for a surprising lost season, but the Packers are only a game behind the Lions as the season reaches its midway point.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (FOX, Sunday 8:30 p.m.) — Eva Longoria stops by to play a defense attorney that has a complicated relationship with Jake, while Terry Crews tries to keep his shirt on. For once.

Homeland (Showtime, Sunday 9:00 p.m.) — Angela and Jordan discuss their feelings and also, everyone is probably a terrorist while Mandy Patinkin searches for his father’s killer.

The Newsroom (HBO, Sunday 9:00 p.m.) — Aaron Sorkin’s tribute to a lot of the words that he has used before begins its final season with an episode that is centered on the Boston Marathon bombings.

Mulaney (FOX, Sunday 9:30 p.m.) — John Mulaney has asked us all to give his show another chance. Let’s go through this together… on Monday or Tuesday, with our DVRs or on Hulu. There’s too much cool sh*t on Sunday night.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS: Amy Schumer on Letterman; Jimmy Kimmel and Yvette Nicole Brown on Ferguson; and Jay Leno and Lucy Liu on Fallon. Kimmel and Meyers are airing re-runs and Coco doesn’t do Fridays.