Weekend Preview: Gladiators, Both Ancient & Modern

Spartacus: Gods of the Arena (Starz, Friday) — Season premiere. Welcome back, Lucy Lawless’s breasts (NSFW). We’ve missed you.
NFC/AFC Championships (Fox/CBS, Sunday) — Packers at Bears leads the day off, followed by Jets at Steelers. I desperately want to see a Jets-Packers Super Bowl, so bet everything you own on the Bears and Steelers.
The Onion News Network (IFC, Friday) — Series premiere. I can’t explain why, but this somehow looks better than “Onion SportsDome” on Comedy Central. Airing immediately after: the premiere of Fred Armisen’s Portlandia. The first episode is already posted online; I only watched a little bit of it, but it wasn’t bad. Not good enough to make me keep watching, but not bad.
Kourtney and Kim Take New York (E!, Sunday) — Series premiere. Khloe, of course, is staying home for her own safety.
Mean Girls 2 (ABC Family, Sunday) — WOOF. The entire cast from the first movie (save Tim Meadows) is gone, and Tina Fey didn’t approve of it being made. It’s so bad I’m almost surprised Lindsay Lohan isn’t in it.
Medium (CBS, Friday) — Sigh. I’ll never again be able to make my “Medium/Large” joke about Patricia Arquette. So sad. That was a good one.
Fringe (Fox, Friday) — It seems to be doing all right on Friday nights, so maybe its fans will stop sweating cancellation for a little while. Christopher Lloyd guest stars on tonight’s episode.
Lucy Lawless…now those are some nips you can set your watch to.
Fringe is doing all right on Friday nights? isnt tonight the first episode in the new timeslot?
@chavaho – Yes, it’s the first Friday timeslot for Fringe tonight. Matt gets a lot of shit from sci-fi fans and gets muddled up with schedules. The bastard.
Antoine Dodson looks good in that black bandana. Gladiators be rapin’ errbody out here!
With the exception of my constant bitching that Fox is mistreating Fringe, nobody here really talks about it. So it’s understandable.
I think people are just less worried now because some Fox exec claimed that the ratings could go down a little and they’d still consider it a success on Friday. I don’t know. I’m still really worried.
Oh, and I’m horribly offended by Mean Girls 2. How dare they! The original is perfection.
@Patty Boots – I don’t really like sci-fi, hate all the Battlestar stuff, but love Fringe. Don’t know why, but it’s just one of my favorite shows. Hope it survives but it costs a fortune to make apparently.
Also really liked ‘Lost Girl’ which is kind of sci-fi, so watch that if you haven’t.
Have I met your quota for the week Patty?
As a native of Portland and a despiser of Fred Armisen, I was skeptical of Portlandia going in. Glad to see that my fears were absolutely well founded after watching the premiere.
Does anyone remember Ferecito? Armisen’s first insanely repetitive character on SNL? Keep that spirit in mind while you watch. I am all for an open mind – I REALLY wanted the show to be good, I promise you – but it is somehow worse than that and barely makes any real reference to Portland.
Fringe is perfect sci-fi for people who don’t always like sci-fi. Yeah, there’s some science-y stuff, but it’s got a great cast, likable characters and a plot that you can follow without knowing every little detail.
In terms of mainstream acceptance, it really should’ve been the next X-Files. (But let’s not get into the creative problems of the later seasons because I’ve been nerdy enough already.)
I’ll wait for daschund’s comment with alternatives to the list above before making my viewing choices.
She may be a vapid, mindless rich girl, but god help me, I really REALLY want to slam it in Kim Kardashian.
@ Patty
If you think I can’t quote Mean Girls for hours, then girlfriend, you don’t know shit about Danger.
(*wants his pink shirt back*)
Danger Guerrero, I love your work!
You know what you call a psychic midget who broke out of jail?
A tiny medium at large.
@ Patty – Well yeah, my work IS pretty fetch.
Four for you, DG Coco. You go, DG Coco!
Let’s get back to Lucy Lawless’s nipples.
Fringe is one of the best shows ever.
I want more Fringe stuff here.
So when should NBC combine Harry’s Law and The Cape? Now? Right now?
“The Onion News Network” is terrific, if you enjoy the irreverant satire typically found in “The Onion.” “The Onion Sports Dome” is so bad, pointless, dull, and inane, you’d think you were watching Chris Collingsworth and Dan Dierdorf talking.
To me the writing for Fringe has gone down hill, it seems they are very concerned about NOT being X-Files (too late), but the cast is excellent and I can’t *not* watch Anna.
Now back to Lucy’s nipples, but be careful, you could put an eye out…