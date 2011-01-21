Weekend Preview: Gladiators, Both Ancient & Modern

01.21.11 8 years ago 21 Comments

Spartacus: Gods of the Arena (Starz, Friday) — Season premiere. Welcome back, Lucy Lawless’s breasts (NSFW). We’ve missed you.

NFC/AFC Championships (Fox/CBS, Sunday) — Packers at Bears leads the day off, followed by Jets at Steelers. I desperately want to see a Jets-Packers Super Bowl, so bet everything you own on the Bears and Steelers.

The Onion News Network (IFC, Friday) — Series premiere. I can’t explain why, but this somehow looks better than “Onion SportsDome” on Comedy Central. Airing immediately after: the premiere of Fred Armisen’s Portlandia. The first episode is already posted online; I only watched a little bit of it, but it wasn’t bad. Not good enough to make me keep watching, but not bad.

Kourtney and Kim Take New York (E!, Sunday) — Series premiere. Khloe, of course, is staying home for her own safety.

Mean Girls 2 (ABC Family, Sunday) — WOOF. The entire cast from the first movie (save Tim Meadows) is gone, and Tina Fey didn’t approve of it being made. It’s so bad I’m almost surprised Lindsay Lohan isn’t in it.

Medium (CBS, Friday) — Sigh. I’ll never again be able to make my “Medium/Large” joke about Patricia Arquette. So sad. That was a good one.

Fringe (Fox, Friday) — It seems to be doing all right on Friday nights, so maybe its fans will stop sweating cancellation for a little while. Christopher Lloyd guest stars on tonight’s episode.

Around The Web

TAGSWEEKEND PREVIEW

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP