If nothing below suits your sensibilities, check out our guide to What You Should Watch On Streaming Right Now.

Altered Carbon: Season 2 (Netflix series, Thursday) – Get ready for a sci-fi switcheroo because Anthony Mackie is the new Joel Kinnaman in this series. Mackie’s playing the new host for Kovacs, who’s still digging into murder mysteries and seeking redemption after already pretty much achieving immortality. The show’s so twisty and a compelling drama, and even though Mackie’s everywhere right now, he found some time to help Kovacs work toward humanity’s survival.

I Am Not Okay With This: Season 1 (Netflix series, Wednesday) – Leading minds from The End of the F***ing World and Stranger Things come together for this origin story of a superpowered/telekinetic teen (Sophia Lillis) who’s struggling with all those things that teenage girls must navigate. The show also stars Sofia Bryant, Wyatt Oleff, and Kathleen Rose Perkins.

Pete Davidson: Alive From New York (Netflix special, Tuesday) — From SNL to a ton of upcoming movies, Pete Davidson’s doing everything, and now, he’s got his very first Netflix original comedy special. Yes, he’ll drop all kinds of unfiltered anecdotes.

All The Bright Places: Season 2 (Netflix film, Friday) – Elle Fanning and Theodore Fitch star as a couple that changes each other’s lives. Based upon Jennifer Niven’s bestselling novel, the movie explores struggles with mental illness, relationships, and the lingering effects of young love.

Here’s the rest of this weekend’s notable programming:

Charmed (Friday, CW 8:00 p.m.) — An important mission is complicated when Mel and Harry discover a monstrous truth, Maggie meets Parker, and Mary seeks help.

Dynasty (Friday, CW 8:00 p.m.) — A ghost from Liam’s past causes problems while Dominique’s looking for a favor, and Blake and Alexis are warring over loyalty.

SNL (Saturday, NBC 11:29 p.m.) — John Mulaney of the Sack Lunch Bunch hosts with musical guest David Byrne.

The Walking Dead (Sunday, AMC 9:00 p.m.) — Following a highly unsexy sex scene between Negan and Alpha, the world struggles to recover. Oh, and there’s another threatening outside force afoot for the Alexandria crowd.